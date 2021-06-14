After a year’s delay, you’re able to stream the Euros — also known as Euro 2021, or its original Euro 2020 name. It starts with the group stages that commenced June 11, all the way to the July 11 final.

Unlike past tournaments, it’s not just hosted in one nation. As part of the festivities around the tournament’s 60th anniversary, 11 different nations are involved with the staging of the event.

What is the Euros?

The Euros is UEFA’s quadrennial soccer tournament crowning the best team in Europe. UEFA, the federation overseeing soccer in Europe, is best known for running the annual Champions League tournament involving the best club teams. The Euros is all about international teams; Portgual is the reigning champ by virtue of beating France in extra time of the 2016 finals.

Typically, the Euros are held every four years, timed to be halfway between each World Cup. The Euros, in fact, function as a mini-World Cup. But, as you’ve probably guessed, the pandemic interrupted the sports calendar, and UEFA officials opted to move the tournament to 2021.

How do teams qualify for the Euros?

There’s a whole playoff system involving all 55 UEFA nations, which include Israel, Turkey, Georgia, and Azerbaijan, as well as the nations you’d expect to find in a list involving Europe. The qualifying play started in March 2019 and didn’t wrap up until November 2020.

It involved 10 groups of either five or six teams. The winners and second-place finishers in each group advanced, and the next-best sixteen teams went into four playoff “paths.” Each four-team pod had semifinals and final matches to round out the 24-team field, which is how North Macedonia, Hungary, Slovakia, and Scotland got in the Euros.

Which teams are in the Euros?

These 24 teams are in Euro 2021.

Group A

Italy

Switzerland

Turkey

Wales

Group B

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

Russia

Group C

Austria

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Ukraine

Group D

Croatia

Czech Republic

England

Scotland

Group E

Poland

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

Group F

France

Germany

Hungary

Portugal

Who is favored to win the Euros?

These teams are favored to win Euro 2021, according to the oddsmakers at Bovada.

France, +450

England, +650

Belgium, +650

Italy, +650

Spain, +800

Portugal, +850

Germany, +900

How to stream the Euros: Group Stage Schedule

Here are the upcoming matches (and previous days’ results) for the Euro 2021 Group Stage, along with where they’re being played and where you can stream them. If you’re looking to stream the Euros, block out these dates and times.

Friday, June 11

Italy 3, Turkey 0

Saturday, June 12

Switzerland 1, Wales 1

Finland 1, Denmark 0

Belgium 3, Russia 0

Sunday, June 13

England 1, Croatia 0

Austria 3, North Macedonia 1

Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2

Monday, June 14

9am ET: Czech Republic vs. Scotland (Glasgow), ESPN

12pm ET: Slovakia vs. Poland (St. Petersburg), ESPN

3pm ET: Sweden vs. Spain (Sevilla), ESPN

Tuesday, June 15

12pm ET: Portugal v. Hungary (Budapest), ESPN

3pm ET: Germany v. France (Munich), ESPN

Wednesday, June 16

9am ET: Russia v. Finland (St. Petersburg), ESPN

12pm ET: Wales v. Turkey (Baku), ESPN

3pm ET: Switzerland v. Italy (Rome), ESPN

Thursday, June 17

9am ET: North Macedonia vs. Ukraine (Bucharest), ESPN

12pm ET: Belgium vs. Denmark (Copenhagen), ESPN

3pm ET: Austria vs. Netherlands (Amsterdam), ESPN

Friday, June 18

9am ET: Slovakia vs. Sweden (St. Petersburg), ESPN

12pm ET: Czech Republic vs. Croatia (Glasgow), ESPN

3pm ET: Scotland vs. England (London), ESPN

Saturday, June 19

9am: France vs. Hungary (Budapest), ESPN

12pm: Germany vs. Portugal (Munich), ESPN

3pm: Poland vs. Spain (Sevilla), ABC

Sunday, June 20

12pm ET: Wales vs. Italy (Rome), ESPN2

12pm ET: Turkey vs. Switzerland (Baku), ESPN

Monday, June 21

12pm ET: Netherlands vs. North Macedonia (Amsterdam), ESPN

12pm ET: Austria vs. Ukraine (Bucharest), ESPN2

3pm ET: Belgium vs. Finland (St. Petersburg), ESPN2

3pm ET: Denmark vs. Russia (Copenhagen), ESPN

Tuesday, June 22

3pm ET: Scotland vs. Croatia (Glasgow), ESPN

3pm ET: England vs. Czech Republic (London), ESPN2

Wednesday, June 23

12pm ET: Spain v. Slovakia (Seville), ESPN

12pm ET: Poland v. Sweden (St. Petersburg), ESPN2

3pm ET: Hungary v. Germany (Munich), ESPN2

3pm ET: France v. Portugal (Budapest), ESPN

How to stream the Euros: Knockout Stage Schedule

Here are the matches for the Round of 16 and beyond. (We’ll be updating the matchups as they come; bookmark this page to see how to stream the Euros all the way to the July 11 final.)

Round of 16

Saturday, June 26

Match 37: Group A Winner vs. Group C 2nd Place

Match 38: Group A 2nd Place vs. Group B 2nd Place

Sunday, June 27

Match 39: Group B Winner vs. Group A/D/E/F 3rd Place

Match 40: Group C Winner vs. Group D/E/F 3rd Place

Monday, June 28

Match 41: Group F Winner vs. Group A/B/C 3rd Place

Match 42: Group D 2nd Place vs. Group E 2nd Place

Tuesday, June 29

Match 43: Group E Winner vs. A/B/C/D 3rd Place

Match 44: Group D Winner vs. Group F 2nd Place

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 2

Match 45: Match 41 Winner vs. Match 42 Winner

Match 46: Match 39 Winner vs. Match 37 Winner

Saturday, July 3

Match 47: Match 40 Winner vs. Match 38 Winner

Match 48: Match 43 Winner vs. Match 44 Winner

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 6

Match 49: Match 46 Winner vs. Match 45 Winner

Wednesday, July 7

Match 50: Match 48 Winner vs. Match 47 Winner

Final

Sunday, July 11

Match 51: Match 49 Winner vs. Match 50 Winner

How to stream the Euros: Streaming services carrying Euro 2021 matches

To get the Euros, you’ll want to have access to ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC throughout the tournament. You’ll also have access to some matches en Español, and if you sign up for the free Prende TV app, you’ll also be able to get every match. Note that if you have ESPN Plus, you’ll be able to stream all the matches, though it’s in a special multi-view format that has a camera on each coach plus a bird’s eye view of the action. Judging from Twitter, some people aren’t fans.

Fubo TV

FuboTV started as a streaming service geared toward sports fans. It’s since evolved into a broadly-appealing option with entertainment and news options alongside its robust sports choices. It starts at $59.99 a month, and depending on the package, you can access as many as 180+ FuboTV channels. Fubo can entertain you with Bravo, IFC, MTV, and VH1 at even Fubo’s most basic tier.

The Fubo channel list still includes plenty of sports, including the Fubo Sports Network, which has original programming mixing sports and humor. Fubo added the ESPN suite of channels in an agreement that also brought ABC and the Disney Channel. Pretty much every sports channel you could think of is available through Fubo, including BeIN Sports, CBS Sports Network, and TUDN. To get the most sports, consider adding the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone add-on at $10.99 a month to a robust Fubo Elite package.

Standard $59.99 Family $64.99 Family with Showtime $74.99 ($69.99 for first 3 mos.) Elite $79.99

Sling TV

If you’re looking for a streamlined, cost-effective streaming package, check out Sling TV. It offers two basic cable packages, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, each of which costs $35 per month. There’s also the third option of getting Sling Orange + Blue for just $50 per month. You’ll get more Sling TV channels by choosing Sling Blue, with its 40 channels including sports favorites like FS1 and NBCSN and cable mainstays like Food Network and Discovery Channel. But Sling Orange brings must-haves Disney Channel and ESPN as part of its package, which you’ll want in order to stream the Euros. Sling also has a number of add-ons, including robust international packages organized by languages all over the globe.

Orange $35 Blue $35 Orange + Blue $50

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu Live TV is a great way to stream live TV, as it comes with access to Hulu’s massive library of on-demand content. You’ll be able to choose from movies, shows, and Hulu’s original programming, and keep up with what’s new each month. Hulu plans even include a bundle option where you can access Disney+ and ESPN+ along with Hulu.

Hulu Live TV’s sports coverage includes the full suite of ESPN channels (including ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, and ESPN College Extra), FS1 and FS2), NBSCN, the Olympic Channel, and the Big Ten Network. In addition to setting you up to stream the Euros, Hulu’s also got you covered for news and entertainment in its nearly 70-channel package.

Hulu Live TV $64.99 Hulu Live TV

(no ads on

Hulu content) $70.99

AT&T TV Now

If you’re already looking to AT&T for your wireless needs, you might consider AT&T TV Now to cover streaming for you. AT&T TV Now channels start with Plus and Max, which even include HBO. Then, AT&T plans expand from there, approaching cable selection and pricing with AT&T TV Now’s biggest packages. AT&T streaming also comes with Cloud DVR, letting you record up to 20 hours of TV per month.

At its most basic Plus tier, you can find sports staples like ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1. Considering that AT&TV TV Now plans include the loaded Ultimate and Premier tiers, as well as the Spanish-language Optimo Mas package, you can find whatever sports channel you’re seeking in at least one of the AT&T TV Now plans. If you’re looking for ESPN and ESPN2, you can get in at the Plus tier to stream it.

Plus $55 Max $80 Entertainment $93 Choice $110 Xtra $124 Ultimate $135 Premier $183 Optimo Mas $86

Vidgo

For under $40 a month–or through its current $10 for the first month offer—Vidgo brings more than 60 English-language channels into its National English Package. Vidgo channels include ABC, Fox, the ESPN family of channels (including ESPN Deportes), NFL Network, and it’s one of the few streaming services that carries BeIN Sports. Like Fubo, it started out for streaming sports but carries a lot more now. There’s even a Social TV platform that allows you to chat with other Vidgo viewers about what you’re watching.

Vidgo has two Latino options featuring ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, and TyC sports at both levels. At the Plus level on the English side, you get NFL RedZone and all the Pac-12 Network regional options.

Core $40 Plus $45 Latino $15 Latino Mas $25

YouTube TV

The YouTube TV channel list includes local channels and plenty to keep kids (and kids at heart) occupied, including Disney Channel and its companion channels, Nickelodeon, and Cartoon Network—all in one easy-to-access package. It even comes with a few Spanish-language channels like Telemundo and NBC Universo. YouTube add-ons include HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz. YouTube TV packages have some advantages over their competitors, including a generous DVR and multiple screens package. From one account, each user can create an individual profile to track favorite shows.

It’s a great option for sports fans. It comes with ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, and NBCSN at the ready. Deeper sports cuts, like NBA TV, MLB Network, CBS Sports Network, and ESPNU are also part of the YouTube TV plan. For $10.99 more a month, upgrade to the Sports Plus plan to get NFL RedZone and six additional sports channels.

1 Month $64.99 Sports Plus $10.99/mo.

