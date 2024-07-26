We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: Why everyone is suddenly claiming that Trump’s VP pick J.D. Vance made love to a couch , how BookTok is obsessed with the “ Turn To Page 30 Challenge ,” Crowdstrike—the company responsible to the global computer outage—apologizing to clients by offering an Uber Eats gift card , and a flight attendant being shocked by a note a man handed her .

After that, our Managing Editor Ramon has a “Main Character of the Week” column for you. And if you check out Today’s Viral Video, we’ve got an exclusive interview with some actors you may know.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

People online are being duped by the claim that Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), who was recently picked as former President Donald Trump’s running mate, previously admitted to making love to a couch . (And, of course, there are a ton of memes about it .)

BookTokers are loving an oldie-but-a-goodie challenge that’s making the rounds on social media yet again: the Turn to Page 30 challenge .

CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity company that caused computers across the globe to crash last week, apologized to its partners by offering them $10 Uber Eats gift cards .

Although people are increasingly aware of body positivity and the damaging effects of body shaming, a recent TikTok video has shed a spotlight on how pervasive and blatant body shaming still is .

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Sonya Massey

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍔 An ex-McDonald’s corporate chef revealed 3 things you probably didn’t know about Micky D’s in a viral video.

🍉 This shopper bought a watermelon. He revealed in a viral video how it “exploded” after a couple of days .

🧳 American Airlines lost this customer’s luggage. Here’s what they gave her in response .

💸 One woman is urging fellow customers to do this one simple thing to prevent themselves from getting overcharged at restaurants or retailers.

☕ Sonic Drive-In is a fast option If you’re looking for a quick bite on the way to work and don’t have time to get out of your car. But you might want to consider whether you get your morning caffeine fix there.

📦 An internet user has sparked discussion after alleging that Amazon could be charging Prime members more than they thought.

🛍️ From the Daily Dot archive: #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt: Why TikTok shopping is now the ordinary .

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

EXCLUSIVE: We talked to actor Ken Jeong and actress Kristen Schaal about their new film, My Spy The Eternal City. 🎬