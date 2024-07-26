‘It’s my first time here’: Man tries to use Sam’s Club ‘day pass.’ It backfires

You can’t believe everything you hear on TikTok. Chris, The Solo Dad (@the_solodad), posted a viral video explaining why he was “so embarrassed” after a visit to Sam’s Club. That’s because he listened to folks who said he could try shopping at the popular bulk retailer if he had a day pass, presumably allowing him to shop at the chain without an annual membership.

“Whoever told me they have a day pass, you lied,” Chris says as he walks through a parking lot with a child strapped to his chest. “Because they don’t,” he adds right before his video cuts to a recording of him speaking with an employee about the mythical pass.

He tells the employee that “he doesn’t have one,” referring to a membership, and a worker says something to him from off-camera. The clip transitions back to him in the parking lot, his baby hanging in front of him. “Someone told me that Sam’s Club is better than Costco, and you don’t need a membership, so here we are.”

What happened?

His two other kids walk with him in tow, holding hands. “Where do I get a card at?” he asks, facing the camera. He places two of the kids inside the cart while holding his other child in front of him.

“All right, let’s see if we can find a snack. I wonder if they have free samples here,” he says, walking through the store, before stumbling upon what he thought was a great deal: pajamas for his kids. “Two pairs, 10 bucks,” he says before grabbing two sets and tossing them in his cart. It seems like one of his children appreciated the clothing as their hand, accompanied by a soft child gasp, invades the video.

Chris then heads over to the register for his “moment of truth.” He unloads his shopping cart to reveal more food that he purchased, including bacon, a loaf of bread, Chobani drinkable smoothies, nectarines, grapes, small bits of naan bread, and other items.

However, it’s right around this time that confusion strikes. Viewers hear him telling the employee off-camera that he “doesn’t have one” before asking if the store offers a “one-day pass.”

“No,” the worker tells him.

Incredulous, Chris responds, “You don’t have a one-day pass?”

One of the workers tells Chris he can ask another customer to scan their membership card and allow him to shop at the store. “Do you mind scanning your membership card for me? Because I don’t have one,” he asks someone off-camera.

He then briefly thinks the person is attempting to pay for him, and he ensures that they aren’t doing so. Then, his video cuts to the grand total for the groceries he bought: $425.15. “I’m dying right now,” he states before telling his baby not to “rip the receipt because I know they’re going to check it.”

Does Sam’s have a day pass?

The TikToker may’ve wanted to take a quick trip to Sam’s website instead of taking folks at their word online. The retailer does have guest memberships, but it states that they’re only available for online shopping.

“Guest membership charges a 10% service fee / surcharge per online order. Guest membership is not available in-club or for making club purchases. Curbside Pickup and Scan & Go are exclusive to members and not available for guests,” an information page for the store states.

Viewers were unsurprised

Viewers in the comments section of Chris’ video didn’t seem shocked about the store’s lack of a day pass option. “Normally, they don’t even allow people to scan their membership card for you so you’re lucky,” one person wrote.

Someone else remarked that Sam’s Club offers a better shopping experience than Costco just because you get to do Scan & Go. “Sams is beyond superior solely for the scan and go aspect!” they said.

As far as this other customer is concerned, there’s another added benefit to shopping at Sam’s over Costco: Sam’s isn’t as big a stickler for rules. “I enjoy Sam’s over Costco. But I also use my in laws membership and never get stopped,” they shared. “Tried the same thing at Costco and they treated me pretty rudely.”

One commenter suggested Groupon for folks looking to save on Sam’s Club memberships. “Groupon use to keep a cheap membership deal in rotation for sams club,” they said.

As for day passes, some viewers wrote that this option may just be a thing of the past. “I know they used to but that was back in like 2003,” one person penned.

“Been a few years but I have got one,” another claimed.

Another viewer replied that they didn’t understand why Chris didn’t simply contact Sam’s Club to see if day passes existed before heading out. “I would have just asked before I went and shopped. saved all that trouble,” they wrote.

“I love sharing my card. Get me my extra 2 percent back,” another viewer commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sam’s Club and Chris via email for more information.

