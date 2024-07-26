‘I always thought you had to buy a new one’: Customer shares how to replace the battery in your AirTag when it dies

If you’ve got an AirTag, you might want to listen up. Some people don’t know that if your AirTag is dead, there’s a simple solution: Replace the battery. Some TikTokers had no idea the battery was replaceable and even threw their AirTags away.

Laurenn Franz (@laurennfranz) did the internet a solid by explaining how to replace your AirTags’ battery in a viral video. Someone commented under this video, “When I bought the Apple airtags from target dude told me that the batteries cannot be replaced and once they die you need to buy new AirTags.” Franz told viewers the battery they need is a CR2032 and offered step-by-step instructions on how to replace it.

The AirTag webpage confirms the battery is a “User-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery.”

What’s the process?

“If you don’t know how to replace it, you put it in your hand upside down however you want, and then I just press my thumb, and then I just turn, and it pops off,” Franz demonstrates. “And then I can [take] the old battery out, [put] new battery in. And then the same thing to put it back: Just press down and turn. It will make a little noise to let you know that it’s in there. And she is locked and loaded.”

Franz then made a video responding to the Target comment, sharing shock that so many people had thrown their AirTags away. “I think I’ve just cost Apple so much in revenue, but also to everyone else, you’re welcome for saving you so much,” Franz says.

Viewers were split

Viewers in the comments section were surprised to learn this about AirTags. Others could not believe people didn’t know.

“I found out i could change it because mine fell apart one day than i googled it & it said yes,” says one comment.

“They told me you just had to throw it away and I didn’t believe them, I was just about to Google it because it just died then [your] video came up on the FYP,” says another.

“My hairstylist also thought the batteries could not be replaced, I was happy to correct her and tell her what size of battery to use for her AirTag,” states another.

“As a person who writes user guides…..I just wish people would read instruction’s,” teases a different one.

