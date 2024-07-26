Mechanic reveals the real reason they wear headphones in the shop

In a recent viral TikTok, a mechanic revealed the real reason they may wear headphones while working on your car in the shop.

Tom Gill (@tomgillchevy) posted a video with over 49,000 likes and a caption that reads, “All jokes aside, we have an outstanding service department dedicated to improving our customers driving experience!”

In Gill’s 10 second video, he is standing in front of a Toyota vehicle using an on-screen caption as if he was speaking to a customer. The caption reads, “Do you care if I put my headphones in? It helps me concentrate.”

How to change the oil on a Chevy Malibu

Next the camera pans to a woman on the other side of the car acting as the customer. She says, “Yeah that’s fine.”

Before saying anything, Gill puts an earbud into his ear and turns to the engine of the car. Then you hear Gill’s voiceover in the video, as if it were his own thoughts, as he puts in his headphones to begin working on the car.

He says, “How to change the oil on a 2019 Chevy Malibu, step 1.”

Viewers noticed the humor behind Gill’s video as the car featured in the video is actually a Toyota, not a Chevy.

Wait… Chevy or Toyota?

“It being a Toyota makes this funnier tbh,” a commenter said. “Yes, someone noticed!!” Gill responded.

“Eh I guess Chevy Malibu is close enough to a Toyota Camry,” another user mentioned.

One confused viewer asked, “You have to ask to put headphones in?” Gill responded, clarifying, “It was just a skit!”

“Half the ‘mobile mechanics’ ever,” another user added, hinting at careless mistakes mechanics tend to make.

Gill is not the only mechanic to have videos go viral due to viewer speculation. The Daily Dot previously reported on a mechanic who got revenge on a customer who didn’t want their cabin filter replaced. Some users say this story is a prime example of why people often distrust members of the profession.

The Daily Dot reached out to request a comment from Tom Gill via TikTok direct message and email.

