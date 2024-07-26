‘Amazon should have to disclose this’: Expert exposes how to tell if an item you got from Amazon was a return

Amazon has some incredible deals for those who are willing to search for them. That said, there are numerous problems that can come from using the site.

For example, one internet user warned against buying certain auto products from the site after someone attempted to replace their brake pads with a cheap part from Amazon. Another user said a product she purchased from Amazon exploded while she was using it.

Now, a TikToker has sparked discussion after alleging there’s a way to tell whether Amazon sold you an item that has already been returned.

How to see if you bought a return

In a video with over 365,000 views, TikToker Ryan Hamilton (@officialryanhamilton) states that, as he writes in his caption, “Amazon is selling used products as new.”

However, according to Hamilton, there’s a method to discovering whether an item you’ve purchased has already been sold and returned.

“If you see this label on a product that you’ve purchased from Amazon, then it means it’s been returned,” he starts. He then shows a barcode that begins with the letters “LPN.”

“Look for the LPN at the beginning, and that’s how you’ll tell it’s the correct label,” he says. “If you get this, then you can return the item back to Amazon for a full refund.”

What does LPN mean?

LPN is short for “license plate number.” While Amazon does not appear to officially confirm this means an item has been returned, many internet users claim this is the case.

“The LPN means that it has been previously returned to amazon. I work in one of the returns centers and we put these on everything that has been returned,” wrote a user on a Reddit thread.

That said, others claimed the presence of an LPN did not automatically mean an item had been used.

“Not all items that have LPNs are used. Some items with LPNs are just undeliverable returned packages with brand new items,” stated a commenter on a different Reddit thread.

In the comments section, many questioned the ethics of Amazon allegedly selling used or pre-opened items as new.

“Amazon should have to disclose this,” a commenter said.

“When this happened to me I return it and tell them I should not be paying full price for a ‘like new’ item,” another added.

“I printed stickers that say ‘I bought it first. And returned it. This is a previously purchased item.’ And I put them inside every item I return via amazon,” a third claimed.

“I’ve been getting more and more orders from Amazon that look clearly used. Including sheets,” another viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon and Hamilton via email.

