‘This isn’t DoorDash’: Customer catches AMC Theater charging $2 ‘delivery fee’ for concessions

AMC shocked this customer by charging him an additional $3 in delivery and service fees just for ordering concessions.

What happened?

The TikToker, Kikntiger (@kikntiger), blasted what he calls the “weak move” on the theater company’s part. He says customers who purchase concessions are forced into paying this fee since getting their snacks delivered to their seats is the only option guests have.

“Delivery fee INSIDE of a movie theater is insane,” reads a text overlay in Kikntiger’s video. Additionally, the TikToker includes what appears to be a screen capture of a receipt detailing the charges he accrued by having concessions brought to his seat.

It reads:

“Food and Drink Items: Regular Popcorn 1 x $8.99 = $8.99 Buttery Topping Large Drink 1 x $7.49 = $7.49 Coke Zero Large Drink 1 x $7.49 = $7.49 Pibb Xtra Food and Drink Total = $23.97 Delivery Fee: $2.00 Service Fee: $1.00″

He was astounded that AMC added an extra $3 in delivery and service charges to his already pricey concessions.

“This is at my local movie theater, where the only option to get any snacks is they bring it to you, straight to your seat,” he says. “You can’t just go to the snack counter and order what you want and walk to the theater with it. So, OK, whatever—but then they charge you $2 just to deliver it 25 feet from the kitchen? Like, you’re not driving it to my house. And then a dollar service fee, too? For what? For the privilege of ordering food?”

The TikToker feels companies are “out of control” with their fees.

“I understand concessions are expensive; I don’t care about that. But just slapping me with a $2 fee that I can’t avoid? Ridiculous,” he says at the end of the video.

He’s not the only unhappy customer

Redditors in the r/AMCsAList sub remarked that they, too, weren’t happy with the company for slapping them with delivery fees for concessions. A user on the app griped:

After ordering tickets online for a DINE IN theater I then get asked if I want to order food ahead of time. I thought that seemed like a nice new feature, after I added my food order I was presented with the price and there was a $2.00 delivery fee tacked on. I just cancelled the order thinking I’d like to see them present this in person. I got to the theater went up to the bar, ordered my drink and burger. No mention of a delivery fee. I wasn’t thinking too much about it though and just signed off on the receipt. I checked my receipt later and there was a $1.00 delivery fee charged. This just seems so stupid. It’s a DINE IN where the whole purpose is to order food and have it brought to your seat. Also you would think A-List sub would have you covered even more so. Redditor u/gryph1

Folks who responded to Kikntiger’s video said they, too, weren’t all that enthused upon hearing about his foray into delivery fee land. “Junk fees need to be illegal,” one person commented.

Another replied, “Sounds like they don’t want me to go see movies.”

Someone else said there’s way more value for consumers to buy snacks at a convenience store for an at-home movie night. “$27 for two sodas and a popcorn. Or you could get that at 7-11 for like $3 and stay home,” they suggested.

Others stated that purchasing movie theater concessions isn’t necessary and that folks could just bring their own inside. “Just bring your own food in,” they said. “They never check. You can literally bring in a bag full of food and drinks.”

“I worked at an AMC Dine-In and even I can’t find a reason in my head for these fees,” one former AMC employee penned.

Others quipped that the exorbitant fees wouldn’t stop there, either: “Will they start charging a filler fee for the sodas and a bagging fee for the popcorn?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to AMC via email and Kikntiger via TikTok comment for more information.

