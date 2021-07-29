Just nine days after the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title, the league gets a new infusion of talent. Stream the NBA Draft, which will be broadcast on ESPN at 8pm ET, and you’ll get to see the Class of 2021 pick by pick.

Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the draft to immediately improve the Detroit Pistons, with G-Leaguer Jalen Green expected to go to the Rockets second, and big man Evan Mobley likely to go to the Cleveland Cavaliers with the third pick.

While that’s what’s expected to happen, there’s sure to be at least one surprise, with either a last-minute trade, or a team thinking it’s got information and insight that the pundits don’t, making for a draft night surprise.

Here’s tonight’s NBA Draft order (for the first round).

Detroit Pistons Houston Rockets Cleveland Cavaliers Toronto Raptors Orlando Magic Oklahoma City Thunder Golden State Warriors (from Minnesota) Orlando Magic (from Chicago) Sacramento Kings New Orleans Pelicans Charlotte Hornets San Antonio Spurs Indiana Pacers Golden State Warriors Washington Wizards Oklahoma City Thunder (from Boston) Memphis Grizzlies Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami via the LA Clippers, Philadelphia, and Phoenix) New York Knicks Atlanta Hawks New York Knicks (from Dallas) Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets (from Portland) Houston Rockets (from Milwaukee) LA Clippers Denver Nuggets Brooklyn Nets Philadelphia 76ers Phoenix Suns Utah Jazz

Hulu Live TV

Hulu Live TV is a great way to stream live TV, as it comes with access to Hulu’s massive library of on-demand content. You’ll be able to choose from movies, shows, and Hulu’s original programming, and keep up with what’s new each month. Hulu plans even include a bundle option where you can access Disney+ and ESPN+ along with Hulu.

Hulu Live TV sets you up with local channels and has a broad spectrum of entertainment and sports channels to review, including Cartoon Network, FX, HGTV, and even deep cuts like National Geographic and Syfy. It also hooks you up with NBA live stream options. If ESPN is one of your go-to channels, whether you’re getting set to stream the NBA draft, an NBA game, or other sports, Hulu’s got you covered.

Sling TV

If you’re looking for a streamlined, cost-effective streaming package, check out Sling TV. It offers two basic cable packages, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, each of which costs $30 per month. There’s also the third option of getting Sling Orange + Blue for just $45 per month. You’ll get more Sling TV channels by choosing Sling Blue, with its 40 channels including sports favorites like FS1 and NBCSN and cable mainstays like Food Network and Discovery Channel. But Sling Orange brings must-haves Disney Channel and ESPN as part of its package. Sling also has a number of add-ons, including robust international packages organized by languages all over the globe.

To get ESPN on Sling, you need to go Sling Orange or Sling Orange + Blue, whereas all three options get you TNT, and ABC can be accessed on Sling via AirTV, in case you’re thinking about the full slate of NBA games and not just how to stream the NBA Draft.

How to use AirTV with Sling

AirTV solves one of the Sling’s biggest problems: The inability to receive all of your local channels. By purchasing a basic AirTV for $79.99 or the AirTV Player for $119.99, you can merge those local channels into your Sling TV, (or on your mobile device if you have the basic AirTV). As the Daily Dot wrote in its AirTV review, “It’s practically magic.”

The basic AirTV is a dual-tuner streaming device, while the AirTV Player is basically an upgraded Chromecast that has Netflix preinstalled. You’ll still need to own an HD antenna because even though AirTV gets you access to your local channels, it doesn’t actually physically show them to you.

But AirTV—which has no monthly fee—gives Sling users the ability to access all local channels to add to whichever Sling package is the best fit for them.

FuboTV

FuboTV started as a streaming service geared toward sports fans, but it’s evolved into a broadly-appealing option with entertainment and news options alongside its robust sports choices. Depending on the package, you can access as many as 181 FuboTV channels. If you’re looking to be entertained, Bravo, IFC, MTV, and VH1 are options even at Fubo’s most basic tier. The Fubo channel list still includes plenty of sports, including the Fubo Sports Network, which has original programming mixing sports and humor. The FuboTV cost starts at $54.99 a month.

Thanks to last year’s much-celebrated connection with Disney, Fubo gets you ESPN.

YouTube TV

The YouTube TV channel list includes local channels, sports options including ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, and NBA TV, and plenty to keep kids (and kids at heart) occupied, including Disney Channel and its companion channels, Nickelodeon, and Cartoon Network—all in one easy-to-access package. It even comes with a few Spanish-language channels like Telemundo and NBC Universo. YouTube add-ons include HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz. YouTube TV packages have some advantages over their competitors, including a generous DVR and multiple screens package. From one account, each user can create an individual profile to track favorite shows.

AT&T TV Now

If you’re already looking to AT&T for your wireless needs, you might consider AT&T TV Now to cover streaming for you. AT&T TV Now channels start with Plus and Max, which even include HBO. Then, AT&T plans expand from there, approaching cable selection and pricing with AT&T TV Now’s biggest packages. AT&T streaming also comes with Cloud DVR, letting you record up to 20 hours of TV per month. You’ll get ESPN, TNT, and ABC in all plans, but you’ll need to graduate to Xtra or Ultimate to get NBA TV, in case you’re looking for that level of NBA coverage.

Vidgo

Vidgo offers a package for under $40 a month that pulls together more than 60 English-language channels into its National English Package. Its channels include ABC, Fox, the ESPN family of channels (including ESPN Deportes), and it’s one of the few streaming services that carries BeIN Sports. But it’s like Fubo in that, even though it started out for streaming sports, it carries a lot more now. You can watch ESPN and chat about those online via Vidgo’s Social TV platform.