Mike Judge may have made his bones with the animated raunch-fest Beavis and Butthead, but his second animated series remains his greatest achievement. King of the Hill sings because of its down-home simplicity.

For the few uninitiated, King of the Hill revolves around Texan everyman Hank Hill, who sells propane and propane accessories. His wife Peggy is a substitute teacher/Boggle champion, whose feet are almost as big as her devotion to her family. And then there’s Bobby, a husky class clown who loves his father, despite having zero in common.

While the show became known less for its relatable family and more for it’s hilarious supporting cast (chronically depressed Army barber Bill Dauterive, shin-less WWII vet Cotton Hill, conspiracy-addled Dale Gribble), King of the Hill remains a classic because there are no bells and whistles to be found. Not one. Just a peek at the hilarity of living in America. Watching the series end to end is a good primer in the good, the bad, and the ugly of the USA. Plus, it’s hilarious.

Here’s everything you need to know to stream King of the Hill.

Unrecorded

What is King of the Hill?

Launched: January 1997

January 1997 Channel: Hulu

Hulu Genre: Animated comedy

Animated comedy Starring: Mike Judge as Hank Hill/Boomhauer, Kathy Najimy as Peggy Hill, Pamela Segal as Bobby Hill, Brittany Murphy as Luanne Platter, Johnny Hardwick as Dale Gribble, Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive

Mike Judge as Hank Hill/Boomhauer, Kathy Najimy as Peggy Hill, Pamela Segal as Bobby Hill, Brittany Murphy as Luanne Platter, Johnny Hardwick as Dale Gribble, Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive Seasons: 13

King of the Hill Reviews

Rotten Tomatoes score : N/A

: N/A Metacritic score: 68

What the critics are saying:

“For a cartoon, it’s defiantly slow, sometimes a virtual still-life. And yet there’s something curiously compelling about its utterly trivial everyday goings-on.” –Tom Shales, The Washington Post

“Both extremely funny and intelligent.” -Ken Tucker, Entertainment Weekly

How to stream King of the Hill

If you want to watch episodes of your favorite shows on the day after they air, there’s no better option than Hulu. The streaming service, which just slashed the cost of its ad-supported version to a mere $5.99 per month (or $59.99 a year), offers episodes of shows including Seinfeld, Family Guy, Golden Girls, and many other hits on-demand, including King of the Hill. There are also tons of celebrated original programming including Letterkenny, Veronica Mars, The Handmaid’s Tale, and PEn15. If you subscribe to Hulu Live TV, you’ll get the on-demand portion of Hulu included for free. You can also upgrade to Hulu with No Commercials for $11.99 per month.

Hulu with ads $5.99/mo. or $59.99/yr. Hulu with no ads $11.99 Hulu Live TV + Hulu with ads $64.99 Hulu Live TV + Hulu no ads $70.99

Daily Dot Hulu Guides

Daily Dot Best Hulu Movies

Daily Dot Best Hulu Shows