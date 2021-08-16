How to watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Every new season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette come with their own gallery of breakout stars. Bachelor in Paradise allows these delicate geniuses a second chance at love. Or third. Or fifth. Sometimes, the road to happily ever after is rocky.

While contestants may have left their stints on the shows broken-hearted, the Bachelor in Paradise cast gets to travel to a secluded, sunny paradise in Mexico, where they can experience new relationships, and more than likely, new heartbreaks.

From the start, contestants will pair up and try their luck, hopefully finding their special someone before the month-long event runs out. Which romantic hopefuls will go home with new “life-long” loves? Who will go home empty-hearted? As usual, expect some shocking reveals, unlikely matchups, and surprising guests that make the reality franchise so damn watchable.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Bachelor in Paradise.

Where to watch Bachelor in Paradise

Season 7 premiers on August 16, 2021 at 8pm EST. New episodes air following Mondays at the same time.

Bachelor in Paradise is available to stream on Hulu with Live TV. It’s a great way to stream live TV, as it comes with access to Hulu’s massive library of on-demand content. You’ll be able to choose from movies, shows, and Hulu’s original programming, and keep up with what’s new each month. Hulu plans even include a bundle option where you can access Disney+ and ESPN+ along with Hulu. It’s available starting at $64.99 per month.

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 contestants

Aaron Clancy, 26, Insurance Agent

Abigail Heringer, 26, Client Financial Manager

Becca Kufrin, 31, Publicist

Brendan Morais, 31, Commercial Roofer

Connor Brennan, 29, Math Teacher

Deandra Kanu, 25, Home Care Coordinator

Demi Burnett, 26, Interior Designer

Ivan Hall, 29, Aeronautical Engineer

James Bonsall, 31, Software Salesman

Jessenia Cruz, 28, Social Media Marketer

Joe Amabile, 34, Former Grocery Store Owner

Karl Smith, 34, Motivational Speaker

Kelsey Weier, 30, Professional Clothier

Kenny Braasch, 40, Boy Band Manager

Mariela “Mari” Pepin, 25, Marketing Director

Maurissa Gunn, 25, Patient Care Coordinator

Natasha Parker, 33, Event Planner

Noah Erb, 26, Travel Nurse

Serena Chew, 25, Flight Attendant

Serena Pitt, 23, Publicist

Tahzjuan Hawkins, 27, Business Development Associate

Tammy Ly, 26, House Flipper

Tré Cooper, 26, Software Engineer

Victoria Larson, 28, Queen

Victoria Paul, 28, Nurse

