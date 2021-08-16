watch bachelor in paradise

ABC

How to watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Former 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette' contestants get a second chance at love.

Jaime Carrillo 

Jaime Carrillo

Shows

Published Aug 16, 2021

Every new season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette come with their own gallery of breakout stars. Bachelor in Paradise allows these delicate geniuses a second chance at love. Or third. Or fifth. Sometimes, the road to happily ever after is rocky.

Watch Bachelor in Paradise on Hulu with Live TV

While contestants may have left their stints on the shows broken-hearted, the Bachelor in Paradise cast gets to travel to a secluded, sunny paradise in Mexico, where they can experience new relationships, and more than likely, new heartbreaks.

From the start, contestants will pair up and try their luck, hopefully finding their special someone before the month-long event runs out. Which romantic hopefuls will go home with new “life-long” loves? Who will go home empty-hearted? As usual, expect some shocking reveals, unlikely matchups, and surprising guests that make the reality franchise so damn watchable. 

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Bachelor in Paradise.

Where to watch Bachelor in Paradise

Season 7 premiers on August 16, 2021 at 8pm EST. New episodes air following Mondays at the same time.

  • Airtime: Monday, August 16 at 8pm EST
  • Channel: ABC
  • Genre: Drama

Bachelor in Paradise is available to stream on Hulu with Live TV. It’s a great way to stream live TV, as it comes with access to Hulu’s massive library of on-demand content. You’ll be able to choose from movies, shows, and Hulu’s original programming, and keep up with what’s new each month. Hulu plans even include a bundle option where you can access Disney+ and ESPN+ along with Hulu. It’s available starting at $64.99 per month.

TRY HULU WITH LIVE TV

Other ways to watch Bachelor in Paradise

Where to stream ABC
Hulu Live TV
Hulu Live TV
Free Trial
$64.99 – $70.99 per month
Vidgo Core
Vidgo Core
Free Trial
$40
AT&T TV NOW
AT&T TV NOW
Free Trial
$55-$80 per month
YouTube TV
YouTube TV
Free Trial
$64.99 per month
Click here for more information

Bachelor in Paradise season 7 contestants

  • Aaron Clancy, 26, Insurance Agent
  • Abigail Heringer, 26, Client Financial Manager
  • Becca Kufrin, 31, Publicist
  • Brendan Morais, 31, Commercial Roofer
  • Connor Brennan, 29, Math Teacher
  • Deandra Kanu, 25, Home Care Coordinator
  • Demi Burnett, 26, Interior Designer
  • Ivan Hall, 29, Aeronautical Engineer
  • James Bonsall, 31, Software Salesman
  • Jessenia Cruz, 28, Social Media Marketer
  • Joe Amabile, 34, Former Grocery Store Owner
  • Karl Smith, 34, Motivational Speaker
  • Kelsey Weier, 30, Professional Clothier
  • Kenny Braasch, 40, Boy Band Manager
  • Mariela “Mari” Pepin, 25, Marketing Director
  • Maurissa Gunn, 25, Patient Care Coordinator
  • Natasha Parker, 33, Event Planner
  • Noah Erb, 26, Travel Nurse
  • Serena Chew, 25, Flight Attendant
  • Serena Pitt, 23, Publicist
  • Tahzjuan Hawkins, 27, Business Development Associate
  • Tammy Ly, 26, House Flipper
  • Tré Cooper, 26, Software Engineer
  • Victoria Larson, 28, Queen
  • Victoria Paul, 28, Nurse

Daily Dot Hulu Guides

Hulu Plans
Hulu Devices
What’s New on Hulu
Hulu Originals
Best Movies on Hulu
Best Shows on Hulu

Daily Dot Best Hulu Movies

Anime MoviesDocumentaries
Action MoviesHorror Movies
Classic MoviesLGBTQ Movies
Comedy MoviesSad Movies
Comedy MoviesSexy Movies
Disney MoviesThrillers

Daily Dot Best Hulu Shows

Adult Cartoons Series Horror Series
Anime SeriesOriginal Series
Comedy SeriesKids Cartoons
Sci-Fi Shows
Hulu Guide
Hulu with ads$5.99/mo. or $59.99/yr.
Hulu with no ads$11.99
Hulu Live TV + Hulu with ads$64.99
Hulu Live TV + Hulu no ads$70.99
TRY HULU FREE

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Click here to learn more.

Share this article
*First Published: Aug 16, 2021, 12:35 pm CDT

Jaime Carrillo

Jaime Carillo is a writer for Pure Nintendo and a plucky YouTube cook. He specializes in writing about console gaming and kitchen gadgets. It comes naturally, considering he's either wielding a massive cleaver or Switch Pro controller at any given point. When he's not cruising through a drive-thru at 2am, he's baking shokupan or whipping up a big pot of Japanese curry. He enjoys retro gaming, geopolitics, and Vic Berger videos.

Jaime Carrillo