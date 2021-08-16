How to watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Every new season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette come with their own gallery of breakout stars. Bachelor in Paradise allows these delicate geniuses a second chance at love. Or third. Or fifth. Sometimes, the road to happily ever after is rocky.
While contestants may have left their stints on the shows broken-hearted, the Bachelor in Paradise cast gets to travel to a secluded, sunny paradise in Mexico, where they can experience new relationships, and more than likely, new heartbreaks.
From the start, contestants will pair up and try their luck, hopefully finding their special someone before the month-long event runs out. Which romantic hopefuls will go home with new “life-long” loves? Who will go home empty-hearted? As usual, expect some shocking reveals, unlikely matchups, and surprising guests that make the reality franchise so damn watchable.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch Bachelor in Paradise.
Season 7 premiers on August 16, 2021 at 8pm EST. New episodes air following Mondays at the same time.
- Airtime: Monday, August 16 at 8pm EST
- Channel: ABC
- Genre: Drama
Bachelor in Paradise is available to stream on Hulu with Live TV. It’s a great way to stream live TV, as it comes with access to Hulu’s massive library of on-demand content. You’ll be able to choose from movies, shows, and Hulu’s original programming, and keep up with what’s new each month. Hulu plans even include a bundle option where you can access Disney+ and ESPN+ along with Hulu. It’s available starting at $64.99 per month.
Bachelor in Paradise season 7 contestants
- Aaron Clancy, 26, Insurance Agent
- Abigail Heringer, 26, Client Financial Manager
- Becca Kufrin, 31, Publicist
- Brendan Morais, 31, Commercial Roofer
- Connor Brennan, 29, Math Teacher
- Deandra Kanu, 25, Home Care Coordinator
- Demi Burnett, 26, Interior Designer
- Ivan Hall, 29, Aeronautical Engineer
- James Bonsall, 31, Software Salesman
- Jessenia Cruz, 28, Social Media Marketer
- Joe Amabile, 34, Former Grocery Store Owner
- Karl Smith, 34, Motivational Speaker
- Kelsey Weier, 30, Professional Clothier
- Kenny Braasch, 40, Boy Band Manager
- Mariela “Mari” Pepin, 25, Marketing Director
- Maurissa Gunn, 25, Patient Care Coordinator
- Natasha Parker, 33, Event Planner
- Noah Erb, 26, Travel Nurse
- Serena Chew, 25, Flight Attendant
- Serena Pitt, 23, Publicist
- Tahzjuan Hawkins, 27, Business Development Associate
- Tammy Ly, 26, House Flipper
- Tré Cooper, 26, Software Engineer
- Victoria Larson, 28, Queen
- Victoria Paul, 28, Nurse
