How to watch ‘Y: The Last Man’

The post-apocalyptic graphic novel hits the small screen.

Published Sep 13, 2021

Imagine a world where all living things with Y chromosomes suddenly died. This scary prospect was the concept behind a hit post-apocalyptic sci-fi comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra. Now, this thrilling graphic novel is being adapted to be the next big action drama with Y: The Last Man.

After the aforementioned cataclysmic shakes the world, Yorrick Brown is the one fellow carrying Y chromosomes who is spared, along with his capuchin monkey Ampersand. Coincidentally, his mother, Jennifer Brown, has elevated from the Senate to the Presidency. Now, Yorrick must travel the world looking for answers, and try to pick up the pieces of the fallout to keep a semblance of a society going.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Y: The Last Man.

Where to watch Y: The Last Man

  • Airtime: Monday, September 13
  • Channel: FX on Hulu
  • Genre: Action/Drama`
  • Status: Pending

Y: The Last Man is available to stream on all services that have FX. The most popular option is Hulu, where you can watch the show for free when you sign up to try their ad-free service for 30 days. You can also gain access to watch other hit FX shows like What We Do in the Shadows and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

*First Published: Sep 13, 2021, 9:58 am CDT

