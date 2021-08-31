watch only murders in the building

How to watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’

A hilarious whodunnit.

Published Aug 31, 2021   Updated Aug 31, 2021, 8:33 am CDT

Steve Martin. Martin Short. Selena Gomez? That last addition, we can all agree, is far better than Chevy Chase. Still, it’s an odd trio for Martin’s latest comedy whodunnit series, Only Murders in the Building.

Watch Only Murders in the Building on Hulu Right Now

Three complete strangers who are obsessed with true crime soon find themselves smack dab in the middle of one. After one of the building inhabitants is suddenly murdered, the trio decides to take action. They begin looking for clues, questioning suspects, and even starting a podcast.

Soon, they uncover something bigger than a simple murder. The suspect list grows and grows, and they find themselves in a little over their heads. Plus, Sting shows up. It’s also written by Steve Martin, so expect at least a handful of laughs before the mystery is solved.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to stream Only Murders in the Building.

Where to watch Only Murders in the Building

  • Airtime: Friday, July 30
  • Channel: Hulu
  • Cast: Steve Martin as Charles, Martin Short as Oliver, Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, Aaron Dominguez as Oscar
  • Genre: Comedy/True Crime

Only Murders in the Building is available to stream exclusively on Hulu. The most popular option is the basic Hulu on-demand plan, where you can watch the show for free when you sign up to try their ad-free service for 30 days.

*First Published: Aug 31, 2021, 8:32 am CDT

Jaime Carillo is a writer for Pure Nintendo and a plucky YouTube cook. He specializes in writing about console gaming and kitchen gadgets. It comes naturally, considering he's either wielding a massive cleaver or Switch Pro controller at any given point. When he's not cruising through a drive-thru at 2am, he's baking shokupan or whipping up a big pot of Japanese curry. He enjoys retro gaming, geopolitics, and Vic Berger videos.

