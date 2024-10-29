31 of the best meme Halloween costumes of 2024…so far

There are a few days to go until the spookiest holiday of the year, but folks are already been dressing up as their favorite memes for Halloween.

One of the more popular meme templates for Halloween meme costumes emerged on X last year but blew up this fall. “I Hate Gay Halloween…” is the start of a catchphrase shared as a caption alongside photos of Halloween costumes worn by members of the LGBTQ community, often super niche and born of stan Twitter or stan culture in general.

Sometimes, “I hate gay Halloween” is omitted and meme posts just start with “What do you mean you’re…”, marking another catchphrase used as a template for Halloween costume posts across X.com in 2024.

Many of the memes are quite topical and broad, referencing Olympics memes such as Raygun, *that* Australian breakdancer, some are vintage (like Saddam Hussein’s hiding place), and some are hyper-niche, understood by only the most chronically online and brainrotted among us.

Here are the best meme Halloween costumes from 2024…at least, so far

1. The AMC Dune 2 popcorn bucket

What do you mean you’re the AMC Dune popcorn bucket for Halloween?!? pic.twitter.com/xdcxD9wBb7 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 25, 2024

2. The bisexual couch from Ikea’s 2021 Pride collection

3. ReaGun…as in former President Ronald Reagan, but also viral Australian breakdancer Raygun

4. Saddam Hussein’s hiding spot…if he served

5. The Four Seasons Orlando baby‘s dad

7. The gay little monkey from the Apple Store…or two of them

8. Lana Del Rey couples costume

11. The “Sexy City Escape” from Sonic Adventure 2

12. The “You. Come. Now.” Tumblr gif

I hate gay Halloween what do you mean you’re the “You. Come. Now.” Tumblr gif pic.twitter.com/diTsD7cNv8 — chuusᴇuʟ warrior (@ychuuk) October 27, 2024

13. Activator and Termination shots from The Substance couples costume

14. The woman who could run a McDonald’s like the navy

15. French children paying tribute to music legend Serge Gainsbourg in 1988

16. “If you take enough Benadryl you get a visit from The Hat Man” couples costume

17. Lois Griffin looking at a pill bottle

18. The Charlie Kelly Pepe Silvia scene from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but its Charli XCX

I hate gay Halloween wtf do you mean you’re Charli Kelly xcx pic.twitter.com/u8Wi6xw1mR — complete breakfast (derogatory) (@cestunepipe) October 27, 2024

19. Ted Cruz abandoning Texas during a crisis

I hate Texas halloween, what do you mean you’re Ted Cruz abandoning the state during a crisis pic.twitter.com/unqfLD4IMF — Hannah Fishman (@HANnah_SOL0) October 28, 2024

20. Chappell Roan and the ‘passenger seat,’ referencing lyrics from Casual

i hate gay halloween, what do you mean you’re chappell roan and a passenger seat? pic.twitter.com/mI9zPRwTD5 — motti (@motticomedy) October 26, 2024

21. Two dumb bitches telling each other “Exactlyyyy”

it b 2 dumbass girls (i’m one of them) telling each other “exactly” — 𓂃౨ৎ (@pinkfr1day) March 20, 2023

I hate gay Halloween what do you mean it’s always 2 dumb bitches pic.twitter.com/QSyXSRG3dt — fully award winned movie (@poxparty) October 27, 2024

22. The tennis ball POV from Challengers

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re the tennis ball POV from Challengers pic.twitter.com/e6q67WAl86 — Karl Delossantos (@karl_delo) October 26, 2024

23. The female Oompa Loompa from Glasgow’s “Willy’s Chocolate Experience”

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re the female Oompa Loompa from Glasgow’s “Willy’s Chocolate Experience”?? pic.twitter.com/0BRWJIE1RT — dylan guerra (@DylanGGuerra) October 26, 2024

24. Chappell Roan in the crowd at Governor’s Ball

i hate gay halloween what do you mean you’re chappell roan in the crowd at gov ball pic.twitter.com/g40efk0tqg — scut farkus 🍉 (@nysydi) October 27, 2024

25. The glitter girl from the ‘Stay With Me’ Vine

i hate gay halloween wdym you’re the glitter girl from the stay with me vine pic.twitter.com/P3vKyxp50B — holly 🧸💕 (@wollyhest) October 28, 2024

26. Cher Lloyd’s 2010 The X Factor audition

i hate gay halloween what do you mean your cher lloyd’s 2010 x factor audition pic.twitter.com/UIjTjImBlV — alex 🇵🇸 (@xander_film) October 27, 2024

27. Rachel’s mom when she heard Jesus was seen in Ohio

I hate gay Halloween. What do you mean you’re Rachel’s mom when she heard Jesus was seen in Ohio pic.twitter.com/XSVaPyPH7j — farty B 👻 (@basicbenny) October 27, 2024

I hate gay Halloween what do you mean you’re clairo shade https://t.co/5jJ9DHSupU — M (@melosling) October 27, 2024

29. The person who went to a Halloween party as The Babadook but it was more of a grown ups drinking wine vibe

i hate gay halloween what do you mean you’re that 2016 tweet of the person who went to a halloween party as the babadook but it was more of a grown ups drinking wine vibe pic.twitter.com/Vo5ziRhex3 — morgan sung (@morgan_sung) October 27, 2024

For context:

30. The French Olympic pole vaulter who bumped the pole with his bulge

I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re the Olympic pole vaulter that bumped the pole with his bulge. pic.twitter.com/y0kR60m7oa — Thulane “Toolz” Hadebe (@YesItsMeToolz) October 27, 2024

31. Cosmo, Queen of Melrose

More Halloween memes and costumes 2024:

