31 of the best meme Halloween costumes of 2024…so far

There are a few days to go until the spookiest holiday of the year, but folks are already been dressing up as their favorite memes for Halloween.
One of the more popular meme templates for Halloween meme costumes emerged on X last year but blew up this fall. “I Hate Gay Halloween…” is the start of a catchphrase shared as a caption alongside photos of Halloween costumes worn by members of the LGBTQ community, often super niche and born of stan Twitter or stan culture in general.
Sometimes, “I hate gay Halloween” is omitted and meme posts just start with “What do you mean you’re…”, marking another catchphrase used as a template for Halloween costume posts across X.com in 2024.
Many of the memes are quite topical and broad, referencing Olympics memes such as Raygun, *that* Australian breakdancer, some are vintage (like Saddam Hussein’s hiding place), and some are hyper-niche, understood by only the most chronically online and brainrotted among us.
Here are the best meme Halloween costumes from 2024…at least, so far
1. The AMC Dune 2 popcorn bucket
2. The bisexual couch from Ikea’s 2021 Pride collection
3. ReaGun…as in former President Ronald Reagan, but also viral Australian breakdancer Raygun
4. Saddam Hussein’s hiding spot…if he served
5. The Four Seasons Orlando baby‘s dad
6. Sad ant with a bindle
7. The gay little monkey from the Apple Store…or two of them
8. Lana Del Rey couples costume
@maycegray24 Your halloween costume perhaps! #lanadelrey #halloweencostume @gucciganggabi ♬ Young And Beatiful – Belinda
10. The ‘She’s so crazzzzzzzy! Love Her!!!‘ meme girl
11. The “Sexy City Escape” from Sonic Adventure 2
12. The “You. Come. Now.” Tumblr gif
13. Activator and Termination shots from The Substance couples costume
14. The woman who could run a McDonald’s like the navy
15. French children paying tribute to music legend Serge Gainsbourg in 1988
16. “If you take enough Benadryl you get a visit from The Hat Man” couples costume
17. Lois Griffin looking at a pill bottle
18. The Charlie Kelly Pepe Silvia scene from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but its Charli XCX
19. Ted Cruz abandoning Texas during a crisis
20. Chappell Roan and the ‘passenger seat,’ referencing lyrics from Casual
21. Two dumb bitches telling each other “Exactlyyyy”
22. The tennis ball POV from Challengers
23. The female Oompa Loompa from Glasgow’s “Willy’s Chocolate Experience”
24. Chappell Roan in the crowd at Governor’s Ball
25. The glitter girl from the ‘Stay With Me’ Vine
26. Cher Lloyd’s 2010 The X Factor audition
27. Rachel’s mom when she heard Jesus was seen in Ohio
28. Clairo Shade
29. The person who went to a Halloween party as The Babadook but it was more of a grown ups drinking wine vibe
For context:
30. The French Olympic pole vaulter who bumped the pole with his bulge
31. Cosmo, Queen of Melrose
