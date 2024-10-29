Advertisement
Memes

31 of the best meme Halloween costumes of 2024…so far

wdym you’re Saddam Hussein’s hiding spot if he served

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Benadryl couples costume(l), Dune popcorn bucket costume(c), Lana Del Ray and Husband costume(r)

There are a few days to go until the spookiest holiday of the year, but folks are already been dressing up as their favorite memes for Halloween.

Featured Video

One of the more popular meme templates for Halloween meme costumes emerged on X last year but blew up this fall. “I Hate Gay Halloween…” is the start of a catchphrase shared as a caption alongside photos of Halloween costumes worn by members of the LGBTQ community, often super niche and born of stan Twitter or stan culture in general.

Halloween costume of the 'rfk jr brain worm'
@indaltonwetrvst/X

Sometimes, “I hate gay Halloween” is omitted and meme posts just start with “What do you mean you’re…”, marking another catchphrase used as a template for Halloween costume posts across X.com in 2024.

Advertisement

Many of the memes are quite topical and broad, referencing Olympics memes such as Raygun, *that* Australian breakdancer, some are vintage (like Saddam Hussein’s hiding place), and some are hyper-niche, understood by only the most chronically online and brainrotted among us.

Here are the best meme Halloween costumes from 2024…at least, so far

1. The AMC Dune 2 popcorn bucket

Advertisement

2. The bisexual couch from Ikea’s 2021 Pride collection

In Body Image
@chrisrosecas/X

3. ReaGun…as in former President Ronald Reagan, but also viral Australian breakdancer Raygun

Halloween costume mashup of a Raygun costume with a Reagan mask.
@chrisrosecas/X
Advertisement

4. Saddam Hussein’s hiding spot…if he served

Halloween costume of 'saddam hussein’s hiding spot if he served'
@supersonicmia/X

5. The Four Seasons Orlando baby‘s dad

halloween costume with a baby
@supersonicmia/X
Advertisement

6. Sad ant with a bindle

Sad ant with a bindle meme Halloween costume.
@oversettext/X

7. The gay little monkey from the Apple Store…or two of them

Two 'gay little monkey' halloween costumes
@oversettext/X
Advertisement

8. Lana Del Rey couples costume

@maycegray24 Your halloween costume perhaps! #lanadelrey #halloweencostume @gucciganggabi ♬ Young And Beatiful – Belinda

10. The She’s so crazzzzzzzy! Love Her!!!‘ meme girl

she's so crazy love her meme costume
@superdanvers/X.com
Advertisement

11. The “Sexy City Escape” from Sonic Adventure 2

Halloween costume of the 'Sexy City Escape' from Sonic Adventure 2.
@superdanvers/X.com

12. The “You. Come. Now.” Tumblr gif

Advertisement

13. Activator and Termination shots from The Substance couples costume

'I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean your couples costume is the activator and termination shots from The Substance?'
@ZachNyx/X

14. The woman who could run a McDonald’s like the navy

Gay halloween meme.
@ZachNyx/X
Advertisement

15. French children paying tribute to music legend Serge Gainsbourg in 1988

In Body Image
@holiowbody/X

16. “If you take enough Benadryl you get a visit from The Hat Man” couples costume

@holiowbody/X
Advertisement
In Body Image

17. Lois Griffin looking at a pill bottle

18. The Charlie Kelly Pepe Silvia scene from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but its Charli XCX

Advertisement

19. Ted Cruz abandoning Texas during a crisis

20. Chappell Roan and the ‘passenger seat,’ referencing lyrics from Casual

Advertisement

21. Two dumb bitches telling each other “Exactlyyyy”

22. The tennis ball POV from Challengers

Advertisement

23. The female Oompa Loompa from Glasgow’s “Willy’s Chocolate Experience”

24. Chappell Roan in the crowd at Governor’s Ball

Advertisement

25. The glitter girl from the ‘Stay With Me’ Vine

26. Cher Lloyd’s 2010 The X Factor audition

Advertisement

27. Rachel’s mom when she heard Jesus was seen in Ohio

28. Clairo Shade

Advertisement

29. The person who went to a Halloween party as The Babadook but it was more of a grown ups drinking wine vibe

For context:

In Body Image
Advertisement

30. The French Olympic pole vaulter who bumped the pole with his bulge

31. Cosmo, Queen of Melrose

I hate gay halloween meme
@mattxiv/X
Advertisement

More Halloween memes and costumes 2024:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Chappell Roan Halloween Memes TikTok
First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
The Daily Dot