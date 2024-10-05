Jokes about ‘The Substance’ take over social media

So, uh, have you seen The Substance? Well, a lot of people have checked out the quasi-viral body horror satire since it came out on September 18th. And it makes sense.
The over-the-top nature of the film has led to some early quasi-viralness, with its description as a gross-out feminist film intriguing many potential theater-goers. (It’s got pretty darn good reviews, too.)
The Substance, which stars Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid, centers around the idea of self-transformation, youth, and body image as an aerobics celebrity (Moore) hits the milestone of her 50th birthday. The titular “substance” could allow her to become a younger, more beautiful version of herself.
The Substance inspires the “took the substance” meme
Most importantly, the film has also inspired the production of the greatest substance of all: memes, with the running gag of a figure who “took the substance” a main feature.
Let’s take a look at some of the best, most Substant-ial material to hit the socials.
Social media reacts to The Substance
And don’t worry—there’s plenty of other discussion and memes online that are not related to the “took the substance” meme. Here’s a look:
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.