Jokes about ‘The Substance’ take over social media

So, uh, have you seen The Substance? Well, a lot of people have checked out the quasi-viral body horror satire since it came out on September 18th. And it makes sense.

The over-the-top nature of the film has led to some early quasi-viralness, with its description as a gross-out feminist film intriguing many potential theater-goers. (It’s got pretty darn good reviews, too.)

The Substance, which stars Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid, centers around the idea of self-transformation, youth, and body image as an aerobics celebrity (Moore) hits the milestone of her 50th birthday. The titular “substance” could allow her to become a younger, more beautiful version of herself.

The Substance inspires the “took the substance” meme

Most importantly, the film has also inspired the production of the greatest substance of all: memes, with the running gag of a figure who “took the substance” a main feature.

Let’s take a look at some of the best, most Substant-ial material to hit the socials.

He took the substance pic.twitter.com/FCtnbBlEZ4 — rev (@whyrev) September 30, 2024

She took the substance pic.twitter.com/YhVqXZFNGR — FancyAndGrand (@jake_my_day) September 30, 2024

james murphy took The Substance and this happened https://t.co/rmYaH2n8SY — Mo (@edgarallan_mo) September 29, 2024

Michael Jackson after taking the substance: https://t.co/Hy2IKI8zWW — anna stesia ☆ (@slutfortomford) October 2, 2024

matt damon took the substance pic.twitter.com/1sO0y9B2Wd — Abby Barr (@1AbbyRoad) October 2, 2024

she took The Substance pic.twitter.com/NDo6s9Eot2 — binch 🇱🇧🇵🇸 (@susanbutworse) October 5, 2024

Moo Deng is what came out of Fiona the hippo when she took The Substance — alyssa (@alyssaraetho) September 25, 2024

He took the substance pic.twitter.com/fbVmAEguqN — I Think You Should Affirm 👕🧍 (@youshouldaffirm) October 1, 2024

Sarah Squirm takes The Substance (2024) to become Sarah Sherman 💉 pic.twitter.com/2Jfd0klGfB — SARAH SQUIRM (@SarahSquirm) October 4, 2024

Guys I think he took The Substance pic.twitter.com/GdmtkiqnbA — Liam 🌹 (@LiamGaughan98) September 29, 2024

She took The Substance pic.twitter.com/aOO8eBFLpe — Katya (@katya_zamo) September 30, 2024

he took the substance pic.twitter.com/y8ZoEhh1yo — TERROR (@cocteauwebkinz) October 1, 2024

he took The Substance pic.twitter.com/MkcRicVvxU — the babahuck (@TylerHuckabee) September 30, 2024

This is looks like he took The Substance https://t.co/3eSTURroQD — Christian Becker (@TheAmazingBeck) October 1, 2024

He took the Substance https://t.co/XdvRwqaQvT — BabyBanks (@CrazyBabyBanks) October 5, 2024

omg the moon took the substance https://t.co/xMRey4nTrr — toni collette stan account (@HarryPhillips15) September 30, 2024

They took The Substance https://t.co/s8PBgaYTHD — Jordan Pack (@jordanpackitup) October 2, 2024

my pretzel took the substance pic.twitter.com/558VLz4sM2 — jersey devil (@magsthehag) October 3, 2024

jimmy neutron if he took the substance idk i haven’t seen the movie pic.twitter.com/yPLbjWHXUl — jezabel (@truckerschapeI) October 2, 2024

he took the substance https://t.co/C3xTwJkAe6 — zach (@zachbreechen) October 4, 2024

Social media reacts to The Substance

And don’t worry—there’s plenty of other discussion and memes online that are not related to the “took the substance” meme. Here’s a look:

I have a working theory that Ellen DeGeneres is using the substance to become Jojo Siwa — Crawford M Horton (@broiledcrawfish) September 28, 2024

Every shot of Dennis Quaid in the substance looks like this pic.twitter.com/bkKVP0a2Dr — 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) September 29, 2024

Elisabeth Sparkle after Sue played in her face so nasty https://t.co/GywTVt1tW3 — Roo ☁️ (@notrubencito) October 3, 2024

just saw the substance pic.twitter.com/loVssRsuWm — yalitza apariciosus (@dunevillenuve) September 25, 2024

just got out of the substance… pic.twitter.com/FPEjYRAOo6 — madison (@madisonripIey) September 24, 2024

the substance (2024) dir. coralie fargeat pic.twitter.com/EnFNRE8dRF — Jake (@phinsjake) September 27, 2024

me watching the substance bc every scene is iconic



pic.twitter.com/dCsGWDYGNJ — 𝔞𝔶𝔫𝔠𝔥𝔦𝔩𝔞𝔡𝔞 (@aynchilada) October 3, 2024

This scene was one of the 3 most nauseating moments in an entire movie centered around body horror and it’s just Dennis Quaid eating shrimp https://t.co/RgJytGrnfA — Will Mavity (@mavericksmovies) September 28, 2024

Oh THIS is how you pull focus. Take notes, divas. https://t.co/Ebl0c6hfVM — bobbi loves vampires ❤️ (@hiimbobbi) October 4, 2024

