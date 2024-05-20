‘That baby is fully sentient’: The internet can’t stop talking about the ‘Four Seasons Baby’

The Four Seasons Orlando brings out the enthusiasm in all of us. If you doubt that statement, then you’ve somehow missed the phenomenon that is the Four Seasons Orlando Hotel Baby.

On May 17th, 2024, Stefanie O’Brien posted a video of her family responding to the age-old question, “Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?”

Like a tiny adult, her infant responds “me” while raising its hand. It’s the sort of Zapruder film-like footage that makes you question everything you thought you knew about babies. Does that infant possess the awareness of an adult? Do all infants? How long has this been going on?

The internet has, of course, discombobulated. First came the memes taking this Malcolm Gladwell baby to its logical next level.

However, this meme has achieved what few memes have: caused people to question everything they thought they knew about the world and themselves.

The concept of “conscious” babies has several TikTok users—ahem—reeling:

@mmarkroberts conscious babies need to be studied — im thinkin boss baby wasnt too far off ♬ original sound – Mark Roberts

And of course, the Four Seasons Baby is getting meme’d over on X:

that one baby going to the four seasons orlando: pic.twitter.com/JCuBlwWvtN — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) May 19, 2024

This is the baby that wanted to go to the four seasons Orlando pic.twitter.com/1XSxvLLXya — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima) May 20, 2024

that one baby going to the Four Seasons Orlando: https://t.co/3OBjZxAmnM — Tess Garcia (@HiThisIsTess) May 19, 2024

that baby on its way to the four seasons orlando pic.twitter.com/kAbLQdkaDz — ethan (@lil_eath) May 19, 2024

that baby showing up to the four seasons orlando pic.twitter.com/LREFSkaSm6 — 🏋️‍♀️🦛 (@himbopottomus) May 20, 2024

That one baby that wanted to go to the four seasons Orlando pic.twitter.com/WjN7X9syvu — chepezzzzz🇲🇽 (@chepez98) May 20, 2024

the poor four seasons orlando baby in 10 years when he’s forced to go on every daytime talk show pic.twitter.com/982KEA4vqr — jj (@melodramateur) May 19, 2024

Too much about the four seasons baby and not enough about his hot dad — Zach (@zjfrank13) May 20, 2024

This is actually the baby that wants to go to the four seasons Orlando pic.twitter.com/YG5YweXpd2 — 𝕁𝔻 🫶🏻 (@jdmcdd_) May 20, 2024

The baby when asked who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?pic.twitter.com/68qgMPtCSO — Jian Piero Ledezma (@JianPiero) May 20, 2024

“who wants to go to the four seasons orlando?”

that baby: pic.twitter.com/y0OvxHTDfp — thomas (@tommyboy1989_) May 20, 2024

That Four Seasons Orlando baby feels like glimpsing into the sublime. Something miraculous but also deeply terrible. — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) May 20, 2024

Can’t stop thinking about that fully conscious baby. Did he come to the Four Seasons here? Was he able to rent a car? He’s so sophisticated. pic.twitter.com/rRL6GG66P3 — alex 🩵 (@amdeeeeeee) May 20, 2024

At the end of the day, it’s possible that all babies have this level of sentience that is only unlocked by asking them if they’d like to stay at the Four Seasons Orlando. (If I’m the Four Seasons Orlando, I’m folding this into my marketing materials post haste!)

Go ahead, ask your baby. Don’t have a baby? Find a baby. We must get to the bottom of this. Humanity may depend on it.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.