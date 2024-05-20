‘That baby is fully sentient’: The internet can’t stop talking about the ‘Four Seasons Baby’

The Four Seasons Orlando brings out the enthusiasm in all of us. If you doubt that statement, then you’ve somehow missed the phenomenon that is the Four Seasons Orlando Hotel Baby.
On May 17th, 2024, Stefanie O’Brien posted a video of her family responding to the age-old question, “Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?”
Like a tiny adult, her infant responds “me” while raising its hand. It’s the sort of Zapruder film-like footage that makes you question everything you thought you knew about babies. Does that infant possess the awareness of an adult? Do all infants? How long has this been going on?
The internet has, of course, discombobulated. First came the memes taking this Malcolm Gladwell baby to its logical next level.
However, this meme has achieved what few memes have: caused people to question everything they thought they knew about the world and themselves.
The concept of “conscious” babies has several TikTok users—ahem—reeling:
And of course, the Four Seasons Baby is getting meme’d over on X:
At the end of the day, it’s possible that all babies have this level of sentience that is only unlocked by asking them if they’d like to stay at the Four Seasons Orlando. (If I’m the Four Seasons Orlando, I’m folding this into my marketing materials post haste!)
Go ahead, ask your baby. Don’t have a baby? Find a baby. We must get to the bottom of this. Humanity may depend on it.
