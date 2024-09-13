Memes

28 fall memes to mark the start of sweater weather

Ice cream with a jacket on season is just beginning.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the autumnal equinox signifies the beginning of fall. The official first day of autumn in the northern hemisphere will happen on Sunday, September 22. And fall memes remind us that as the weather shifts from Brat Summer to Christian Girl Autumn, it’s time to trade iced tea at the pool for pumpkin spice lattes and cozy sweaters.

Welcome to autumn!

28 fall memes that are actually funny

1.

Fall meme with a photo of a woman smoking while at her laptop. Text reads, 'and as brat summer came to a close, i couldn't help but wonder... was it time for lobotomy fall?'
@ang5elina/X

2.

Screenshot of an autumn episode of Gilmore Girls. Text reads, 'as summer nears its end, their power grows'
@ang5elina/X

3.

'yeah the summer was great. super relaxing. recharged and ready to dive back into work' Screenshot from the kids show Arthur of his little sister looking exhausted.
@NC_Renic/X

4.

Tweet of a giant orange block with the word 'bat' in the middle. Text reads, 'it’s 65 degrees. brat summer is over. it’s her time'
@NC_Renic/X

5.

Fall meme of a dust storm taking over a suburban neighborhood. The cloud has a dog's face photoshopped onto it with the text, 'Pumpkin Spice' and the neighboorhood 'Sept. 1st.'
@DrSpooky_ER/X

6.

Screenshot of Salem from the live action Sabrina the Teenage Witch dressed as a ghost saying, 'Boo.' Text reads, 'Nobody: Me on September 1st:'
@DrSpooky_ER/X

7.

Fall meme, text reads, 'You can't put up Halloween decorations in August.' Me: (image of Jamie Lee Curtis in a Halloween-themed background giving the double bird.)
@spooky_creepy_halloween/Instagram

8.

Fall meme of real men liking autumn, not summer or winter.
@spooky_creepy_halloween/Instagram

9.

Fall meme that reads, 'Them: I'm so sad summer is ending. Me:' with a photo of Lionardo DiCaprio laughing, surrounded by fall themed graphics.
@empukofficial/Instagram

10.

@empukofficial/Instagram

11.

Text reads, 'it's starting to get darker earlier... the mornings are chilly... fall is coming and IM FEELING SPOOKY' with a blurry photo of a dancing skeleton wearing shoes.
@empukofficial/Instagram

12.

Fall meme. Text reads, 'Summer is coming to an end... You know what that means?' With a screenshot from Hocus Pocus of the three witches saying, 'Sup witches.'
@autumnofthesoul/Instagram

13.

Text meme that reads, 'Me, on Sept. 1st: My, what an unseasonably hot fall day we're having.' Person: It's still summ— Me: MY WHAT AN UNSEASONABLY HOT FALL DAY WE ARE HAVING'
@autumnofthesoul/Instagram

14.

Fall meme that says, 'bye hot girl summer, hello deranged possum fall.' with a photo of a possum with a mouth full of squash, surrounded by pumpkins.
@hadesfootwear/Instagram

15.

Fall meme that says, 'Me going through our finances to make sure we can buy the 12 foot skeleton at Home Depot this year.' With a photo from 'What We Do in the Shadows' of vampire Nadja.
@hadesfootwear/Instagram

16.

Blurry screenshot of Casper staring wistfully out the window. Text reads, 'when it's nice and warm outside but you prefer spooky cold weather.'
@the_halloweencoven/Instagram

17.

Fall meme that says, '*sees one leaf on the ground*' with a blurry photo of a woman in autumn clothes holding a Starbucks card with a grocery cart filled with pumpkins.
@the_halloweencoven/Instagram

18.

Fall meme that says, 'Sorry I can't come out i have to stay inside and feel weird all day.' Photo of a person in a white bedsheet staring out a window.
@grinsfromthegrave/Instagram

19.

Fall meme that reads, 'When the summer heat is too much and you just want some sweater weather.' Photo of a person wearing a beanie and glasses covered in an orange blanket saying, 'Wake me up in a month.'
@grinsfromthegrave/Instagram

20.

Spooky screenshots of pumpkin-headed creatures and a dancing skeleton. Text in the tweet reads, 'me when i feel that first chill in the air.'
@belllmonts/X

21.

Fall meme of Wednesday Addams. Text reads, 'When someone says, 'Nice outfit when's Halloween' I AM Halloween.'
@belllmonts/X

22.

Tweet that reads, 'I always find it funny when at around this time of year… people post memes, get excited and romanticise Depression. Oh I spelt ‘autumn’ wrong, Leaves fall, shadows stretch, Gray skies whisper silent grief Sunshine fades, hearts sink. Autum and winter sounds super fun…'
@As_StefWhiting/X

23.

Fall meme. Text reads, 'Friend: It's only September, it's too early for any Halloween stuff. Me:' with a screenshot of a pumpkin man carving a pumpkin.
@As_StefWhiting/X

24.

Fall meme text reads, 'ice cream season is ending. but ice cream with a jacket on season is just beginning'
@hell_doe/X

25.

Fall meme that reads, 'Me when I realize we're halfway to Halloween.' Salem from Sabrina the Teenage Witch saying, 'I'm almost at my full potential!'
@hell_doe/X

26.

Quote retweet by Charli XCX. The tweet RTed says, 'yes i'm still having a brat summer ive just moved on to the part of the album where she's suicidal and wants to have a baby.' Charli wrote, 'that's called brat autumn xx'
@charli_xcx/X

27.

Fall meme that reads, 'My realizing I have to endure the summer heat again before fall like' with a screenshot of a Jack O'Lantern looking sad and holding its face.
@charli_xcx/X

28.

Fall meme that reads, 'My boo and I on our way to Spirit Halloween as soon as it opens up.' With two skeletons sitting in a Jeep holding Starbucks cups.
@spooky_creepy_halloween/Instagram

More memes:

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

