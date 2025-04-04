Advertisement
Is this the Great Depression 2? The internet certainly thinks so

2 Great 2 Depression.

Lindsey Weedston
people are joking about 2nd great depression on X (Twitter)

President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on nearly every nation and a stricken stock market have inspired 2nd Great Depression memes. On social media platforms like X and Bluesky, users are thinking up names for The Great Depression 2 and popping out new recession indicator memes to cope with the stress of an uncertain future.

Whether or not Trump’s actions on “Liberation Day” will lead to an economic downturn like the world saw from 1929 to 1939 is yet undetermined, but the memes can be taken as evidence of a shock to consumer confidence.

Why does everyone think we’re in for a 2nd Great Depression?

Trump’s tariff announcement on April 2, 2025, was a long time coming, but the extent of the tax hike was much bigger than expected. Along with the blanket 10 percent tariffs, the effective rate on China is now 54 percent, with 49 percent on Cambodia. The average tariff rate across all trading nations (and penguin colonies) is now 22 percent, up from 2.5 percent in 2024.

Experts expected the tax hike to hit the stock market hard, and it sure did. According to AP News, the Dow Jones dropped by 1,679 points on the day following the announcement. Historians are comparing this to the Smoot-Hawley Act of 1930, passed by Congress to try and alleviate the original Great Depression. Instead, it made things worse.

Senior editor-at-large for Fortune Shawn Tully warns that Trump tariffs are steeper than the ones from 1930, writing that “the most astounding takeaway is that the Trump blueprint would raise today’s tariffs from the current 3% by nearly 20 points, or sevenfold!”

“That’s three times the jump under Smoot-Hawley.”

Are we headed for the Great Depression 2, or just a recession?

A lot of factors other than tariffs contributed to the first Great Depression, and it’s impossible to say for sure whether we’ll see a second. However, the chances of the U.S. entering a recession rose sharply after Trump’s announcement. Global financial services giant J.P. Morgan revised their prediction that a global recession is coming to 60 percent, up from 40 percent before Wednesday.

On top of that, in the week before the tariffs, Goldman Sachs raised their recession probability from 20 percent to 30 percent based on weaker “economic fundamentals” in 2025. The tax hike will soon raise prices on nearly all consumer goods, putting further strain on an economy already stressed by events like mass firings.

There are no guarantees, of course. But there are 2nd Great Depression memes.

2nd Great Depression memes:

1.

Depression indicator meme showing Campbell Soup stock spiking.
@MikeNellis/X

2.

Tweet reading '2 great 2 depression maybe'
@holy_schnitt/X

3.

Tweet reading 'the great depression had Shirley Temple to raise america’s spirits and reassure everyone that brighter days were ahead. and we have that too. we have The Rizzler'
@bigfatmoosepssy/X

4.

Tweet reading 'Second Great Depression as soon as I graduate college, BUT am minoring in Chinese' with a gif of someone turning a giant Chinese note.
@NotPotBol/X

5.

Tweet reading 'idk guys sure we’re about to live through the great depression 2 but this time we will have social media which makes it either better or worse i’m not sure which'
@frogs4girls/X

6.

Tweet reading 'I really shouldn't be alone for the great depression can you come over'
@AGoldmund/X

7.

Tweet reading 'Happy Great Depression to all who celebrate'
@LolOverruled/X

8.

Tweet reading 'Global pandemic right before college and 2nd Great Depression immediately after' with a clip of basketball players dunking.
@wholelottatr3y/X

9.

Tweet reading '2nd Great Depression being triggered right before my eyes & I graduate university in 36 days' with a gif of a man crying.
@mtvsthewrld_/X

10.

Tweet reading 'we are so back' with a photo of a man wearing a barrel.
@SafeFloraWork/X

1..

Wojak meme with Trump saying 'you can't afford anything, but at least trans people can't use the bathroom' and a MAGA guy saying 'I love freedom.'
@marionumber4/X

12.

Tweet reading 'Trump when hes elected president and needs to cause another great depression for literally no fucking reason' with an image of a man crying while pointing a gun.
@yoshidancer/X

13.

Bluesky post reading 'And by 'great again' they meant the Depression.'
@anatosaurus.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

14.

Bluesky post reading 'What if Great Depression but on purpose'
@burrata.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

15.

Blueksy post reading 'It’s the Great Depression, Charlie Brown'
@sicburns2.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

16.

Bluesky post reading 'the “great depression” leaves room for “supreme” and “ultimate depressions”'
@pleasebegneiss.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

17.

Bluesky post reading 'Make American Great Depression'
@theabigailthorn.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

18.

Bluesky post reading 'Start a Great Depression with this One Weird Trick'
@rotopat.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

19.

Bluesky post reading '“They called it the Great Depression, folks…you haven’t seen anything yet. We’re gonna have a greater Depression than anything you could imagine. It’ll be the Greatest Depression…nobody could imagine a depression greater than this. The Greatest Depression, the Best Depression.”'
@emgolden.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

20.

Bluesky post reading 'Reconstruction historians to Great Depression historians:' with a Die Hard gif.
@bdproctor.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

21.

Bluesky post reading 'Great Depression 2: Dipshit Boogaloo'
@brandomonium.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

22.

Bluesky post reading 'Hey babe, are you the next decade? Because when I think about you, I feel great depression'
@josie.zone‬/Bluesky

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

