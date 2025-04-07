20 of the funniest the ‘Rizzler Reveals His Favorite’ memes we’ve seen so far

“The Rizzler Reveals His Favorite” is a social media meme trend showing a particular photo of The Rizzler along with his alleged four favorites of a given item.

Christian Joseph, better known as “The Rizzler,” is an American social media personality from New Jersey. The minor gained fame for his signature “rizz face,” an expression involving squinting eyes, a stroked chin, and pursed lips. The term “rizz” is short for “charisma” and refers to style, charm, and attractiveness. He spoke with Jimmy Fallon about what life as a viral sensation is like when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 28, 2024. The eight-year-old talked about the meme and tried to teach Fallon how to do rizz face live on air for the audience.

The Rizzler reveals his favorite…

In late October 2024, an image captioned, “The Rizzler reveals his 4 favourite films” surfaced online. It was posted by @caribbeanredd on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Oct. 29, 2024, and claimed that The Rizzler had shared his top four albums of 2024.

The meme quickly gained traction, leading to various adaptations where folks humorously attributed favorite films, video games, and other media to The Rizzler. Common themes tend to be albums, songs, and movies, although sports players sometimes receive an honorable mention.

While some seem to play it straight with genuinely curated picks, most iterations lean into absurdist humor, such as The Rizzler’s alleged favorite Survivor 47 contestants or scenes from Stanley Kubrick’s 1975 historical drama Barry Lyndon. Almost all of the posts reference fandoms and franchises that an eight-year-old is unlikely to know or have any interest in.

One person on X leaned into the absurdity of the meme, responding to an alleged favorite Chantal Akerman movie post by arguing, “This is fake—on many occasions The Rizzler has talked about Almayer’s Folly and Portrait of a Young Girl at the End of the 60s in Brussels as being all-time favorites, not to mention he’s said before he prefers the quiet travelogue of D’Est to News From Home.”

this is fake—on many occasions The Rizzler has talked about Almayer’s Folly and Portrait of a Young Girl at the End of the 60s in Brussels as being all-time favorites, not to mention he’s said before he prefers the quiet travelogue of D’Est to News From Home https://t.co/mx1l2ssiy4 — alex lei (@alexL_E_I) April 5, 2025

The format of the meme is simple and adaptable, and people continue finding new ways to keep it fresh.

Check out 20 of the funniest riffs on the Rizzler Reveals His Favorite memes:

The Rizzler reveals his 4 favourite films



•“Torch Song Trilogy”

•“Mutiny on the Bounty”

•“La Chinoise”

•“Pink Flamingos”



(Via @letterboxd) pic.twitter.com/fKr9EI10j6 — Its a Wonderful Callie 🧙‍♂️ (@caribbeanredd) October 29, 2024

“The Rizzler” reveals his 4 favorites Argentinian rap albums of the year.📌

• Cerounno & Vinyltracker – “De Camino Al Palacio”

• Mir Nicolás – “SP.I.”

• Doly Flackko & Emirsito – “Piola Vago”

• Ronpe 99 – “ESCUPO VENENO” pic.twitter.com/EfVyjd7JMh — bri (@niggasalame) December 15, 2024

the rizzler in french is apparently le charismeur pic.twitter.com/JWTUJqIpwW — cam🔻 (@evilwaveform15) November 28, 2024

