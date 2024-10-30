The Bloated Elon Musk X meme or Elon Musk X Jumping meme displays a distorted image of the billionaire jumping into the air with arms and legs spread wide on a stage. The pose, captured in a screenshot of a filmed Tesla shareholder meeting, gives him the appearance of the letter X and also makes him look rather silly even before someone stretched out his limbs and rounded his belly in a photo editing program.

This is not the first meme used to mock the Tesla CEO with an image of him jumping a couple of inches into the air on stage. Musk appears to have a terminal case of awkwardness that no amount of money or ripping off other people’s cool ideas can cure.

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: Unknown (possibly Twitter user @ivyyperson)

Unknown (possibly Twitter user @ivyyperson) Meme Type: Exploitable

Exploitable First Appearance: October 27, 2024

October 27, 2024 Origin Source: 2024 Annual Tesla Shareholder Meeting

2024 Annual Tesla Shareholder Meeting Used to Convey: Mockery of Elon Musk

What is the Elon Musk X meme?

The latest jumping Elon meme is any joke that uses a Photoshopped image of the man that some genius distorted to make his torso very round, his arms and legs stretched, and his hands and feet unnaturally large. The effect makes him look like a stylized letter X, which is working particularly well as a gag on Twitter, which Musk renamed “X” in 2023.

In addition to generally making fun of Musk, some social media users have posted the image while ironically declaring that the man is “pretty” or “cute.” The meme has already crossed multiple languages in a matter of days.

Elon Musk X meme template

Origin and torture edits

The footage of Musk jumping into a big X pose is from the 2024 Annual Tesla Shareholder Meeting, held on June 13. A full video of the event is available on YouTube, and a Tesla fan account on Twitter captured and posted the moment as well.

Elon Musk dance is 🔥. Tesla shareholders have spoken. pic.twitter.com/GiLWOtt8ZI — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) June 13, 2024

Originally, the screenshot of the jump, first grabbed by user @toxoplasmosii on June 15, was used to make “torture edits” that featured Musk with his arms and legs tied to various devices and in horrifying situations. He made it into popular films with gruesome scenes as well as old-timey paintings.

X edit origins and spread

The earliest sighting of the distorted version of the screenshot appears to be on the Twitter account of @ivyyperson. They posted the image along with text pretending to ask Musk for the new name of the website on October 27, 2024, though it’s unclear if they were the ones who created it.

As always, other users snatched the original and began using it to make their jokes at Musk’s expense. It spread to Reddit within a day.

Perhaps just as funny as the straightforward memes are the jokes going on in the proposed Community Notes. If you’ve put in the effort to become a part of the program, you can view gems such as, “Image is digitally altered to make Elon look more breedable than normal.”

Cultural context

A lot of people dislike Musk. The last Elon Musk jumping meme dropped less than a month ago after the X owner was photographed jumping behind former President Trump at one of his rallies on July 13, 2024.

Elon Musk X meme examples

