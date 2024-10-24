Advertisement
Memes

37 of the funniest ‘I Hate Gay Halloween’ memes that we love

“I hate gay Halloween like what do you mean you’re Demi Moore’s coat in The Substance”

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
A tweet that reads 'I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re the older gay man who shoved Brittany Broski during the “Apple” dance at the Sweat Tour in LA?' Two images side by side.

“I Hate Gay Halloween…” is the beginning of a catchphrase meme shared as a caption alongside niche Halloween costumes worn by members of the LGBTQ community, often born of stan Twitter or stan culture at large.

They are often hyper-specific references, like the man who pushed Brittany Broski out of the “Apple” Dance Cam at Sweat Tour, or related to esoteric and fleeting memes such as Crawly, the tiny green mall wizard, or TikTok’s ‘Blue Sweatpants Girl.

Some are legitimate Halloween costumes complete with photos, while others are abstract concepts that would be next to impossible to turn into a physical costume.

Below are 37 of the funniest ‘I Hate Gay Halloween memes of 2024.

1.

'I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re the older gay man who shoved Brittany Broski during the 'Apple' dance at the Sweat Tour in LA?' with side by side photos of the costume and inspiration.
@filemyrph/X

2.

Tweet that reads, 'i hate gay halloween wdym you were 'born this way''
@filemyrph/X

3.

Tweet that reads, 'I hate gay Halloween like what do you mean you’re Demi Moore’s yellow coat in The Substance'
@weekend3warrior/X

4.

'I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re Sarah Michelle Gellar’s assembly of carry-on luggage from the Scooby Doo movie?' with a photo of
@weekend3warrior/X

5.

Tweet that reads, 'I hate gay halloween what do you mean you're laura albert's infamous literary persona JT leroy'
@bitchvibrations/X

6.

'i hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re the “brat wall” Charli xcx used to promote album of the year??' with photos of the costume and inspiration wall.
@bitchvibrations/X

7.

Tweet that reads, 'I hate gay Halloween, like what do you mean you’re Agatha’s brooch?'
@spseesandeats/X

8.

Tweet that reads, 'I hate gay Halloween what do you mean you’re the butch that runs mcdonalds like its the navy ??????'
@spseesandeats/X

9.

Tweet that reads, 'i hate gay halloween. what do you mean you and your polycule are the five plush Woody Woodpeckers david lynch rescued from a gas station but 'aren’t in his life anymore'”
@melschnef/X

10.

Tweet that reads, 'I hate gay Halloween what do you mean you’re one of the fish from the fish room at Dorinda’s house'
@melschnef/X

11.

'I hate gay Halloween parties. What do you mean you’re the Super Mario-ho brothers?' with a blurry photo of the two costumes.
@Birdeckler/X

12.

Tweet that reads, 'I hate Gay Halloween. Like, what do you mean you and your friends are the team responsible for clearing pedestrian traffic in Shubert Alley for Tom Francis and his camera crew every night?'
@Birdeckler/X

13.

Tweet that reads, 'i hate gay halloween what do you mean you’re the shrimp dennis quaid eats in the substance'
@theegoosegirl/X

14.

Tweet that reads, 'i hate gay halloween like what do you mean you’re the clay ring angela gave to amanda in that one arts & craft’s livestream'
@theegoosegirl/X

15.

Tweet that reads, 'I hate gay Halloween… What do you mean your Christine Baranski stuck in traffic from the Birdcage?!'
@OneAngryRainbow/X

16.

Tweet that reads, 'i hate gay Halloween wdym you’re going as a zombie Cheerio from glee s2e11 the Sue Sylvester shuffle (crying emojis)'
@OneAngryRainbow/X

17.

'I hate gay halloween…like what do you mean you’re Demi Moores yellow coat in The Substance??' with side by side photos of the costume and the inspiration.
@324_B21/X

18.

Tweet that reads, 'I hate gay Halloween. Like what do you mean you’re the [redacted] theme park from season 2 of fawx & stallion'
@324_B21/X

19.

Tweet that reads, 'I hate gay halloween because what do you mean you're dressed as bob dylan's scarf in rolling thunder'
@l0velyelena/X

20.

Tweet that reads, 'i hate gay halloween like what do you mean you’re the lumpia and adobo cameron diaz ate every day'
@l0velyelena/X

21.

22.

Tweet that reads, 'I hate gay Halloween parties, what do you mean you’re Liev Schrieber, your husband is an enormous jar of vodka sauce, and your third is a mop'
@samcorb/X

23.

A tweet from Adam Ellis of himself dressed up as one of Katya'sdrag outfits from Ru Paul's Drag Race. A commenter has replied, 'I hate gay Halloween.'
@samcorb/X

24.

'I hate gay Halloween like what do you mean you’re the woman who got papped wearing McDonalds bags as shoes after a night out' with side by side photos of the costume and inspiration.
@LiamLambrini/X

25.

Tweet that reads, 'I hate gay halloween like what do you mean you’re Sigourney Weaver’s nailpolish from Holes'
@LiamLambrini/X

26.

Tweet that reads, 'I hate gay Halloween what do you mean you’re Fiona Apple on the night PTA and Tarantino annoyed her so bad she stopped doing coke'
@thejoeynova/X

27.

'i hate gay people, what do you mean you’re sexy mayo for halloween' with a photo of the costume.
@thejoeynova/X

28.

'I hate gay halloween like what do you mean you’re the statue from Greta Van Fleets 'The Battle at Gardens Gate' released 2021' with a photo of the statue wreathed in flame.
@joshkiskza/X

29.

Tweet that reads, 'i hate gay halloween what do you mean you’re the lipstick smudge on selena’s mic at the houston astrodome in 1995'
@joshkiskza/X

30.

'I hate when gay people do halloween what do you mean you're os mutantes em 1968' with a photo of three young people wearing purple robes and witch hats, the middle one holding a black cat.
@kaworubaiano/X

31.

'I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re Gary Granger and Becky Martin Granger, the two lead counselors at Camp Chippewa in Addams Family Values???' with side by side photos of the couple holding their two babies and a screenshot from the Addams Family Values inspiration.
@kaworubaiano/X

32.

'I hate gay Halloween like what do you mean you’re Claire from Come Dine With Me' with side by side photos of the costume and the original inspiration.
@LiamLambrini/X

33.

'I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re blue haired nonbinary leftist reparenting themselves' with a screenshot from a TikTok video where the OP is crying, hugging themselves, and has 'This is how I re parent myself.' in text overlay.
@LiamLambrini/X

34.

'I hate when gay people do halloween what do you mean you’re chappell roan na capa de the rise and fall of a midwest princess' with photos of the costume.
@LiamLambrini/X

35.

'I hate gay halloween parties… what do you mean you’re Charli xcx in the scene where she’s pouring wine from the 360 music video..?' with a photo of the costume and video from the Charli XCX music video.
@mitchy416/X

36.

Tweet that reads, 'i hate gay halloween wdym youre going as the subway station isabelle wright walked out of while on the phone with kurt at the beginning of lets have a kiki/turkey lurkey time'
@mitchy416/X

37.

Tweet that reads, 'I hate gay halloween, like what do you mean you’re the Star To Be from the 'NYC' compilation who only has one bag?'
@mitchy416/X

First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

