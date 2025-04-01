Are torpedo bats ruining baseball? These 13 memes think so

The New York Yankees’ controversial adoption of “torpedo bats” have become the latest flashpoint in Major League Baseball’s (MLB) neverending tug-of-war between tradition and modernity. After the team hit nine home runs in a single game against the Milwaukee Brewers, lovers and haters alike started questioning whether the modified bats—designed by an MIT-trained physicist—should be allowed. Though the MLB might have deemed them legal, the internet responded the only way it knows: with memes.

What is a torpedo bat?

The torpedo bat is a custom-shaped baseball bat featuring a modified barrel designed to maximize a batter’s contact efficiency. It was designed by Yankees analysts after extensive study of where their players’ bats struck balls to maximize on their hits. By shifting wood from the end of the barrel closer to the hands, the bat’s widest point now aligns with the hitter’s typical contact area. The new design gives the bat its torpedo-like appearance.

Former Yankees analyst Aaron Leanhardt, an MIT-educated physicist, developed this innovative design. Leanhardt says he aimed to create a bat that is “as heavy and as fat as possible in the area where you’re trying to do damage on the baseball.”

Why are the torpedo bats controversial?

The Yankees’ impressive performance, including hitting nine home runs in a recent game against the Milwaukee Brewers, has led to scrutiny over the torpedo bats’ impact on the sport. Critics argue these bats may provide an unfair advantage, potentially undermining the game’s integrity. For instance, Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill expressed doubt, comparing the bats to slow-pitch softball equipment and questioning their place in professional baseball.

Despite the controversy, MLB has deemed torpedo bats legal, as they comply with Rule 3.02, which specifies bat dimensions and materials. This ruling has led to a broader debate about balancing technological innovation with keeping up traditional aspects of the game.

At the same time, an upgrade to the popular beer bat cups has been announced. The new design features a stand, allowing fans to place their cups down without holding them throughout the game. Given their closely-timed announcements, some fans have linked the two in their memes.

13 of the funniest torpedo bat memes

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

The original torpedo bat pic.twitter.com/CX3aItDHDF — Jon Anderson (@JonPgh) March 30, 2025

6.

7.

8.

Torpedo bat? Sure kid, I got one — in my pants. Heheh. pic.twitter.com/MeHfAsBPhe — Paulie Gualtieri Has Opinions (@PauliesOpinions) March 31, 2025

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

