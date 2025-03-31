Morgan Wallen walking off ‘SNL’ inspires ‘Get me to God’s country’ meme

Country singer Morgan Wallen’s abrupt exit from the Saturday Night Live stage during the closing credits has ignited widespread speculation and “God’s country” memes.

What did Morgan Wallen do on SNL?

As the credits rolled on the March 29 SNL episode, musical guest Morgan Wallen briefly hugged host Mikey Madison, star of Anora. He then swiftly headed down the center aisle, skipping customary interactions with the cast.

The moment is especially surprising given that most musical guests remain on stage through the credits, exchanging handshakes and goodbyes with the cast.

Morgan Wallen walking off before the snl credits were even over… yeah there’s a special place in hell for that man pic.twitter.com/HgybTuBxOM — ava YJS SPOILERS (@luvthomasstan) March 30, 2025

Wallen, however, wasted no time making his way off-set. This prompted fans to wonder if something had gone wrong behind the scenes.

Adding fuel to the fire, shortly after his stage exit, Wallen posted a photo on his Instagram Story featuring a private jet with the caption, “Get me to God’s country.”

“Get Me to God’s Country” becomes a meme

The cryptic message immediately caught the attention of folks online. It has inspired a wave of memes that place the phrase in wildly different and humorous contexts.

People have shared images of mundane and indulgent locations, like The Cheesecake Factory, captioned with copypasta of Wallen’s original words.

Some people joke that “God’s country” is their favorite fast food joint or soaking in the bath with a partner. Others take a more sarcastic approach, posting images of chaotic or unlikely locations. Examples range from a busy city street filled with chain store signage to a movie theater, poking fun at the over-the-top sentiment of Wallen’s post.

Even members of SNL couldn’t resist poking fun. Show writer Josh Patten shared an image of a Krispy Kreme delivery truck in his Instagram story, captioned with “Get me to God’s country.”

The post made people wonder if he had a beef with Wallen, which he shot down with screenshots of his music playlist. However, his story gained traction as fans and comedians piled on, creating their own versions of the meme.

Wallen’s history with SNL and controversy

While the meme has spread online, fans continue to debate Wallen’s abrupt departure. Some folks speculate that his frustration with his performance caused the exit, while others believe tensions with the SNL cast played a role. Reports suggest that strained rehearsals and Wallen’s disengagement from non-musical segments contributed to the situation. Some sources claim that Wallen showed little interest in participating in skits, which may have led to an awkward dynamic between him and the cast. This alleged iciness may have contributed to his quick exit.

According to one source who spoke to TMZ, “he entered and exited the studio the same way he did Saturday night during rehearsal and camera blocking all week leading up to the live show … so he routinely headed that way when he thought it was time to go.”

This isn’t the first time Wallen has made waves at SNL. In 2020, SNL disinvited him from performing after he partied maskless during the COVID-19 pandemic. When he eventually returned, SNL parodied the incident in a sketch. More recently, in April 2024, Wallen was arrested for allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar, adding to his list of headline-making moments.

“God’s country” meme examples

Despite the ongoing speculation, the internet has turned Wallen’s moment into something larger than the original incident. “Get me to God’s country” has become a meme for going to your favorite place or haven, both in earnest and as a joke.

Get me back to God’s country pic.twitter.com/tvgzUf8okZ — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) March 31, 2025

Parker Posey this entire season pic.twitter.com/QTYw8mcCo7 — Michael Benjamin (@mfbenji) March 31, 2025

