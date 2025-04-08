Advertisement
Chicken Jockey: The viral Minecraft meme breaking the fourth wall

*Cue movie theater screams*

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
2 panel image showing scenes from the Minecraft movie.

The Chicken Jockey meme exploded in popularity after its cameo in A Minecraft Movie, where Jack Black’s character Steve shouts its name in the middle of battle. The meme, rooted in Minecraft lore, features baby zombies riding chickens—a rare and funny in-game event that is now triggering chaotic, over-the-top reactions in movie theatres and remixes across social media. From TikTok dubstep edits and cosplay to AI songs and theater popcorn jokes, the Chicken Jockey is the latest fan-charged phenomenon to bridge the gap between the big screen and online virality.

The Chicken Jockey meme at a glance

  • Meme Creator: Unknown
  • Meme Type: AI, Exploitable
  • First Appearance: March 2025
  • Origin Source: Unknown
  • Peak Popularity: April 2025
chicken jockey google trends
Google Trends
What is a Chicken Jockey?

In Minecraft, a Chicken Jockey occurs when any baby zombie mounts a chicken.

chicken jockey
Minecraft/Fandom Wiki

While it sounds funny, and the movie proved it’s also cute, it can pose some serious issues when the rarity occurs. Chickens are chaotic in that their speed and direction aren’t predictable. Combined with the naturally hostile zombie, they’re a formidable enemy.

How the Chicken Jockey scene stole the show in A Minecraft Movie

*Warning, spoilers ahead!* The much-anticipated character appears in a scene with Steve (Jack Black) and Garrett (Jason Momoa). When he drops into the ring, Steve exclaims, “Chicken Jockey!” as seen in the trailer for the film.

jack black chicken jockey scene
A Minecraft Movie/Tenor

Fans are losing it in theatres over the Chicken Jockey

As fans have seen the movie (some more than once), audiences have become excited for the moment, as seen in TikTok videos showing audiences cheering along.

@matthewvietzke Minecraft movie was peak cinema #chickenjockey #minecraftmovie ♬ original sound – Matthew

Some audiences have upped the ante, throwing food and drinks around the theater during the infamous moment. Viewers can be seen ripping off their shirts or throwing hats, sunglasses, and more in the air as theaters across the country erupt in noise.

A few theatres have even posted signs asking fans not to yell or throw things during the already-iconic moment.

chicken jockey warning
@imnotkenneth/TikTok
Chicken Jockey Meme Variations

Dubstep edits turn chaos into art

Videos of Chicken Jockeys in different contexts within the Minecraft game, from edits to gameplay videos, have been set to the Chicken Jockey TikTok sound by RADmmbt311, which has a dubstep base to it.

chicken jockey speed run to goal
@idkwules/TikTok
fighting a chicken jockey
@shieldsup_/TikTok

Movie theatre workers vs. the Chicken Jockey moviegoers

The Chicken Jockey reaction may be fun for moviegoers, but it’s less than thrilling for those who work at these theaters and are responsible for cleaning them up between viewings. With all the over-the-top reactions to the moment in the movie, there are memes about employees who are likely fed up.

'movie workers handling Minecraft Movie mfs'
@garfieldtoilet/TikTok
'the underpaid cinema worker when you're the 15th person to yell chicken jockey at them on opening day'
@ampockets/TikTok

Fans cosplay as Chicken Jockeys

People are also taking the opportunity to dress up as or share previous cosplay as the character. They’ve also dressed characters in other games up as the character.

chicken jockey cosplay
@kirrakaye/TikTok
dress 2 impress chicken jockey
@letbuildhouses/TikTok

AI memes

An AI-generated song that sings, “Flint and Steel/ Chicken Jockey/I Am Steve…” is typically paired with these AI-block characters and jokes about the pesky character.

ai chicken jockey meme that reads 'me after yelling 'chicken jockey and whipping out my
@crowndilly/TikTok
charlie brown chicken jockey ai meme that reads 'how the minimum wage cinema worker looks at me after i shout chicken jockey as i releas e48 bird flu infested chickens into the theater'
@peter_griffin_490/TikTok

More Chicken Jockey meme examples

minecraft animated pixel art
@dave.xp/TikTok
tweet that reads 'The whole cinema repeated Flint & Steel, I am Steve, and fucking erupted in hooting, hollering and applause after all basically yelling Chicken Jockey. Genuinely abhorrent film and an insult to the artform itself but the funniest fucking theatre experience I've ever had. 10/10'
@GoldenGamre/X
'dawg i'm not even in the theater and can still hear them freaking out about chicken jockey'
@jakethehuman_live/TikTok
chicken jockey
@arcdemasterkingoffical/TikTok
@Schaffrillas/X
mega chicken jockey
@editz1991/TikTok
sopranos chicken jockey meme that reads 'Tony: “Paulie, you hit a kid at the Minecraft movie.” Paulie: “Whole theater went nuts, Tone. Kid came at me screaming “chicken jockey” or some shit. I got a right to defend myself.'
@SopranosWorld/X
ai baby on a chicken
@cuteibabys/TikTok
chicken jockey stream deck button
@SarahBurssty/X
10 minutes of chicken jockey
@boogeraids01/TikTok
'I saw Minecraft in the theater with my kids last night and am still processing what I saw. The only cinematic experience I can compare the audience participation to is Rocky Horror, except it’s with teenagers and their phones and the movie is not even a weekend old'

