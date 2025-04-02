‘Ain’t no prank topping reality’: 20 April Fools’ memes that have no right being this funny

Every time April rolls around, social media platforms become inundated with memes as users celebrate April Fools’ Day. This tradition transforms the internet into a hub of ‘gotcha’ moments and laughs, with individuals and brands alike participating.

Across all of social media, folks post and exchange a variety of memes, jokes, and pranks. These range from lighthearted images to elaborate hoaxes, all designed to amuse and surprise audiences. The widespread sharing of such content fosters a sense of community and collective enjoyment.

Businesses and organizations also join in, crafting clever pranks to engage their customers. For instance, Dunkin’ offered a promotion where customers could use the promo code “ThisIsNotAJoke” to receive free coffee, combining humor with marketing. Similarly, local bookshops across America announced they were going digital or becoming sock shops.

However, it’s essential to approach these pranks with a careful eye. While many are harmless, some can be misleading and can be malicious in practice even if not in intent.

The origins of April Fools’ Day and its pranks

The exact origins of April Fools’ Day remain uncertain, though several theories exist. One common belief is that it dates back to 1582 when France transitioned from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. Those who continued to celebrate the new year during the last week of March through April 1, instead of the new date on Jan 1, became the butt of jokes and hoaxes.

In France, April 1 is known as “Poisson d’avril” or “April Fish” in English. Historically, people would stick a paper fish to people’s backs without their knowledge as a way to mock them for being unaware of the calendar change. This tradition continues today, with children often participating by secretly sticking paper fish on their friends and teachers.

Check out 20 of the funniest April Fools’ Day memes, 2025:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

