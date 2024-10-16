45 of the funniest Halloween memes, 2024 edition

Looking for hilarious Halloween memes to get into the spooky spirit? Whether you’re a fan of ghosts, or ghouls, or just love a good laugh, memes are the perfect way to celebrate the Halloween season. As October rolls in (along with this year’s “October used to be cold” lamentations), so do the internet’s most funniest takes on everything from classic horror movie tropes to funny Halloween costumes and trick-or-treating snafus.

Featured Video

This year, Halloween memes are bigger than ever, offering a mix of nostalgia and new trends. The classic pumpkin spice latte and Christian Girl Autumn memes are ever-present, as are pop culture references to iconic characters like Michael Myers, while memes poking fun at COVID’s effect on the holiday have switched things up a bit. So there you have it.

The funniest 2024 Halloween memes we could find:



1.

Advertisement

2.

3.

Advertisement

4.

5.

Advertisement

6.

7.

Advertisement

8.

9.

Advertisement

10.

11.

Advertisement

12.

13.

Advertisement

14.

15.

Advertisement

16.

17.

Advertisement

18.

19.

Advertisement

20.

21.

Advertisement

22.

23.

Advertisement

24.

25.

Advertisement

26.

27.

Advertisement

28.

29.

Advertisement

30.

31.

Advertisement

Waking up on October 1st pic.twitter.com/W2ooCBTXmK — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) October 1, 2024

32.

33.

Advertisement

34.

35.

Advertisement

36.

37.

Advertisement

38.

39.

Advertisement

Halloween costume idea #231: Ariana Groombé pic.twitter.com/YXWWVyPTkP — Danny THEE Haunted 👻 Himbo 💪🏼 (@Br00TaLDaN) October 15, 2024 @notlikeothrgrls/X

40.

41.

Advertisement

Halloween is coming



📹 Kids on Kerth Road

pic.twitter.com/yy3ZDXfsY9 — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) October 14, 2024 @Javisness/X

42.

43.

Advertisement

44.

45.

Advertisement

More fall memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.