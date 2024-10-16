Advertisement
45 of the funniest Halloween memes, 2024 edition

it’s BOO DENG season🦛 🎃👻

Toddler wearing michael meyers mask and holding knife(l), Skeleton dressed up and posed as RayGun(R)

Looking for hilarious Halloween memes to get into the spooky spirit? Whether you’re a fan of ghosts, or ghouls, or just love a good laugh, memes are the perfect way to celebrate the Halloween season. As October rolls in (along with this year’s “October used to be cold” lamentations), so do the internet’s most funniest takes on everything from classic horror movie tropes to funny Halloween costumes and trick-or-treating snafus.

This year, Halloween memes are bigger than ever, offering a mix of nostalgia and new trends. The classic pumpkin spice latte and Christian Girl Autumn memes are ever-present, as are pop culture references to iconic characters like Michael Myers, while memes poking fun at COVID’s effect on the holiday have switched things up a bit. So there you have it.

The funniest 2024 Halloween memes we could find:

1.

Change my mind meme turned Halloween themed.
u/CatsMeadow/Reddit

2.

Photo of Freddy Kreuger squatting and smoking. Text reads, 'spent so much time chasing others in their dreams I forgot to chase my own.'
u/CatsMeadow/Reddit

3.

'What's wrong, babe? You've barely touched your Rest in Pizza' with a photo of a pepperoni pizza shaped like a dead body.
@_JustGeek/X

4.

Halloween meme of a skull-faced video game character. Text reads, 'When you realise that spooktober has begun.' and the character is saying, 'Bravo Six, going spook.'
@_JustGeek/X

5.

Halloween meme that reads, 'when there is no spooky stuff at the store and it's august' with a blurry image of a cartoon skeleton throwing up its hands.
u/shiftyskellyton/Reddit

6.

Tweet that reads, 'my body used to be a temple, but the temple closed and now my body is a Spirit Halloween.'
u/shiftyskellyton/Reddit

7.

'There's hot skeletons in your area:' with a poorly photoshopped skeleton on the computer screen, the person sitting at the desk wearing a white sheet and sunglasses.
u/Throwaway_The_C*ck/Reddit

8.

'Mood for the whole of October:' a cat burritoed in a pumpkin blanket wearing a witch hat.
u/Throwaway_The_C*ck/Reddit

9.

Photo of Wednesday Addams with text that reads, 'Everyone is sad about summer ending but I'm like... BRING ON HALLOWEEN!'
Renee Jones/Facebook

10.

Halloween meme with a series of silly pumpkin- and skeleton-themed images. Text reads, '*sees 1 leaf on the ground*'
Renee Jones/Facebook

11.

Halloween meme with a photo of a plastic skeleton wrapped around with meats. Text reads, 'Baby are you okay? You've barely touched your Char-spookerie.'
@autumnofthesoul/Instagram

12.

'Everyone: Sucks that summer is ending. Me:' with a photo of a decked-out front porch for Halloween and a person dressed as Michael Myers in an orange robe waving.
@autumnofthesoul/Instagram

13.

Halloween meme reads, 'When I'm ready for Fall weather but get greeted by antoher day of hot Summer temperatures:' with a photo of Winnifred Sanderson glaring outside the window.
@spooky_creepy_halloween/Instagram

14.

Halloween meme of Bette Midler as herself on September 30th and as Winifred Sanderson on October 1st.
@spooky_creepy_halloween/Instagram

15.

Halloween meme of Christian Girl Fall and a person dressed up as a cryptid. Text reads, 'the two types of people most excited for autumn.'
@creepyafshow/Instagram

16.

Gomez and Morticia Addams doing domestic Halloween things in their mansion. Text reads, 'I've been ready for October since last October.'
@creepyafshow/Instagram

17.

Halloween meme text reads, 'When your costume is on point but your mom makes you wear a jacket.' with a photo of Batman in a black robe.
@imgur/Instagram

18.

Halloween meme text reads, 'me: I'm going to the store to get a few Halloween decotations. Me at the store:' Followed by a photo composite of a Christmas store with a disgruntled man and Michael Myer's face on top.
@imgur/Instagram

19.

Halloween meme that reads, 'When it's October and my friends ask what I'm doing.' A figure dressed in a Scream mask on the phone saying, 'Nothin' just chillin', killin'.'
@thats__so__meme/Instagram

20.

Text reads, 'What are your plans tonight? Me:' with a photo of a Halloween-themed bed and someone in a Michael Myers mask under the covers with candy.
@thats__so__meme/Instagram

21.

Halloween meme of Nightmare Before Christmas. Text reads, 'The month I base my whole life on has arrived!! (bat emojis)'
@autumnofthesoul/Instagram

22.

'It's starting to get dark earlier... the mornings are chilly... fall is coming and IM FEELING SPOOKY' with a dancing skeleton image.
@autumnofthesoul/Instagram

23.

Photo of Jeremy Renner looking very happy. Text reads, 'Me watching John Carpenter's Halloween for the millionth time.'
Halloween Memes/Facebook

24.

Halloween meme of Michael Myers in a car covered in decorations. Text reads, 'Get in loser. We're going to Spirit Halloween.'
Halloween Memes/Facebook

25.

Text meme that reads, 'My neighbor is giving candy to kids and tequila to adults and I am HERE FOR IT!' with three photos of what they describe.
Halloween Memes/Facebook

26.

Halloween meme with zombie hands sticking out of grass. Text reads, 'Raise your hands if you love Halloween'
Halloween Memes/Facebook

27.

'Me forcing my innocent friends to watch horror movies with me' with a photo of Michael Myers choking a Sheriff character.
Halloween Memes/Facebook

28.

Halloween meme with the Most Interesting Man in the World meme format. Text reads, 'I don't always think about Halloween. Just kidding, I always think about Halloween.'
Halloween Memes/Facebook

29.

Halloween meme that says, 'I just heard the wind whisper 'put your Halloween decorations up''
Craig Robertson/Facebook

30.

Halloween meme with a woman cowering behind a door from a killer. Text on top of her says 'me excited about Halloween' and over him says, 'Mariah Carrey.'
Craig Robertson/Facebook

31.

32.

Tweet that reads, 'Walgreens to close 1,200 underperforming stores. In other news Spirit Halloween to open 1,200 stores.' with a photo of a Walgreens with fake Spirit Halloween banners on it.

33.

Photo of a spray painted pink skeleton over a grate on the road. Text reads, 'Grate bit of street art.'

34.

Tweet that reads, 'idk i feel like Michael Myers would let me walk away and live... my vibe different'
@ReddCinema/X

35.

Tweet that reads, 'michael's said HAPPY HALLOWEEN LESBIANS.' with a photo of lesbian flag color-themed Halloween decorations.
@ReddCinema/X

36.

Tweet that reads, 'Best Halloween decoration so far.' with a photo of a skeleton Raygun breakdancing.
@Melanchthon61/X

37.

Photos of a toilet and a urinal shaped like skulls. Text reads, 'Spooky dookie? Or... Creepy peepee.'
@Melanchthon61/X

38.

Tweet that reads, 'couples halloween costume' with fuchsia and yellow body suits.
@notlikeothrgrls/X

39.

@notlikeothrgrls/X

40.

Photo of an orange cat with a pumpkin hat on. Text reads, 'espuki sison.'
@Javisness/X

41.

@Javisness/X

42.

'Everyone: 'I'm so sad summer is over!' Me:' with a photo of a man on a motorcycle with a pumpkin head on.
@mask_bastard/X

43.

Tweet that reads, 'October mood.' with a photo of Moo Deng in a ghost sheet costume.
@mask_bastard/X

44.

Halloween meme-ified Arthur shaking his fist. Text reads, 'When someone tries to tell you it's too early to get excited for Halloween.'
@mask_bastard/X

45.

Tweet of three women. Text reads, 'Macbeth but these are the three witches.'
@mask_bastard/X

More fall memes:

Halloween Memes
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

