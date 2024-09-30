Memes

The funniest October 1 memes to kick off Halloween month

It’s time to get a little spooky.

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Glinda from The Wizard of Oz with text that says 'Me on September 30'(l), The wicked witch of the west with text that says 'Me on October 1'(r)

It’s nearly time to turn the monthly calendars from September to October, which means that it is time to get a little spooky in preparation for Halloween. What better way to do that than October 1 memes?

This meme has been used a couple of ways over the years, starting as a “Me on September 30th vs me on October 1st” format, to simplifying the text that accompanies the image even further to read simply, “September 30 vs October 1,” to cold-loving folks celebrating the start of Halloween month.

Fall memes are some of the best, from Pumpkin Spiced Latte memes to Christian Girl Autumn, it’s a season beloved by many.

Here is a round-up of the funniest October 1 memes from around the internet:

1.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler.
@djmikeypop/Instagram

2.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring a man in a tailored suit and the same man dressed as Beetlejuice.
@djmikeypop/Instagram

3.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring Gilmore Girls and Buffy the Vampire Slayer title cards.
@djmikeypop/Instagram

4.

5.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring the OP's frequently used emoji screens.
@berman1125/X

6.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring two of the same photo of Kanye West.
@berman1125/X

7.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring a Boston terrier staring at the camera. In the second photo, a witch hat and broom have been photoshopped onto the photo.
@berman1125/X

8.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring a man on stage holding a mic looking relatively normal versus in full glam makeup and outfit.
@kielbasanova/Threads

9.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring Adam Sandler as himself and dressed as a vampire.
@kielbasanova/Threads

10.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring Tim Curry as The Butler and Dr. Frank N Furter.
@kielbasanova/Threads

11.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring Clifford.
@Scholastic/X

12.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring Glinda and the Wicked Witch of the West from the original Wizard of Oz movie.
@Scholastic/X

13.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring a character named Dragonborn.
@Scholastic/X

14.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring Dwight Schrute from The Office.
@theamitymalum/X

15.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek.
@theamitymalum/X

16.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring actress Samantha Morton.
@theamitymalum/X

17.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring Marge Simpson.
@DryBertini/X

18.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring a LEGO Star Wars character.
@DryBertini/X

19.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring Cate Blanchett in two movies.
@DryBertini/X

20.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring Sheev Palpatine from Star Wars.
@jtimsuggs/X

21.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring Meryl Streep.
@jtimsuggs/X

22.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring Chappell Roan.
@jtimsuggs/X

23.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring Rumplestiltskin from 'Once Upon a Time.'
@SarahSiren16/X

24.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring two of the same image of Lydia from Beetlejuice.
@SarahSiren16/X

25.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring young Bruce the night his parents are murdered and him as Batman.
@SarahSiren16/X

26.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring the main character from Life is Strange.
@ANGELGU7S/X

27.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring regular trash bags and a Halloween-themed trash bag.
@ANGELGU7S/X

28.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring Mike Meyers and the character Michael Myers in the Halloween franchise.
@ANGELGU7S/X

29.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring Debbie Reynolds as a young woman an in Halloweentown.
@ANGELGU7S/X

30.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring a very good dog in a jack o'lantern costume.
@ButlerBlue3/X

31.

September 30 vs October 1 meme featuring two of the same photo of Justin Bieber.
@ButlerBlue3/X

