Memes

33 of the best Spirit Halloween costume memes

What faux Spirit Halloween costume will you be wearing this year?

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
spirit halloween parody meme

Spirit Halloween Costume memes are parodies of the costume chain’s generic fits, applied to current events and niche subcultures for humorous effect. From niche cultural references to topical news, this yearly Halloween tradition began with a meme on the Post-Ironic Meme Vault page on Facebook on Oct. 19, 2019, with a Photoshopped edit of Guy Fieri onto a Spirit Halloween costume package with the title, “Governer of Tasteville.”

spirit halloween costume meme guy fieri
Post-Ironic Meme Vault/Facebook

Here are 33 of the best Spirit Halloween Costume memes from 2024:

1. Jumping Elon Musk

Spirit Halloween costume meme of Elon Musk dancing.
Post-Ironic Meme Vault/Facebook
2. Your (Absent) Father

Spirit Halloween costume meme of an absent father.
@djnickdavis_/X

3. Bianca Del Rio a.k.a. Neon Clown

Spirit Halloween costume meme of Bianca del Rio as a clown.
@djnickdavis_/X
4. Victims of the Steelers’ Football Season

@thejoeywright/X

5. A Subway “Sandwich Artist”

@thejoeywright/X
6. A Mouthy Electrician

Spirit Halloween costume meme of a mouthy electrician.
@WhatAreYouDeaf/X

7. A can of beer

@WhatAreYouDeaf/X
8. The existential girlfriend question: Would u still love me if i was a worm?

Spirit Halloween costume meme of a worm.
@whotfisjovana/X

9. A conservative guy who’s scared of cities

Spirit Halloween costume meme of a conservative guy scared of cities.
@whotfisjovana/X
10. The Duolingo owl

@BuzzFeed/X

11. All four of The Beatles for the gang

Spirit Halloween costume meme of the Beatles.
@BuzzFeed/X
12. High-speed internet

Spirit Halloween costume meme of high speed internet.
@Nexa3D/X

13. Just a nice iced latte

Spirit Halloween costume meme of an iced coffee.
@Nexa3D/X
14. Rayne the Chicken Lady

@SHABOOTY/X

15. Just gal pals. Really good friends.

Spirit Halloween costume meme of 'really good friends.'
@SHABOOTY/X
16. Rory Gilmore, with all the drama

Spirit Halloween costume meme of Rory Gilmore.
@thinkergilmore/X

17. Discount Kevin Bacon

@thinkergilmore/X
18. The look of every male economics professor in their 30s

Spirit Halloween costume meme of a male economics professor.
@Wootenomics/X

19. A port union boss

Spirit Halloween costume meme of a port union boss.
@Wootenomics/X
20. Channel your favorite mutual pining SVU leads

Spirit Halloween costume meme of SVU characters.
@fangirlish/X

21. The oldest sibling

Spirit Halloween costume meme of an oldest sibling.
@fangirlish/X
22. Cyclops

Spirit Halloween costume meme of Cyclops.
@gudvibeoats/X

23. Specifically 432 Park Avenue, NYC

@gudvibeoats/X
24. A Las Vegas Hobosexual

Spirit Halloween costume meme of a Las Vegas hobosexual.
@SHABOOTY/X

25. A therapy patient, aka Tony Soprano

Spirit Halloween costume meme of a 'therapy patient.'
@SHABOOTY/X
26. Oasis

Spirit Halloween costume meme of Oasis.
@GloireBiblique/X

27. A stereotypical campaign finance staffer

Spirit Halloween costume meme of a campaign finance staffer.
@GloireBiblique/X
28. The guy you were telling your friends about two weeks ago

Spirit Halloween costume meme of the guy you told your friends about last week (ghosting you).
@heymistr_/X

29. Clowns, a.k.a. the opposing team’s fans

Spirit Halloween costume meme of a sport team roasting their oppponents.
@heymistr_/X
30. Tuv

@tuvslove/X

31. Your Ex, a bag of trash

Spirit Halloween costume meme of 'your ex' and it's a bag of trash.
@tuvslove/X
32. A Gen Z social media manager

Social media manager costume.
@Vimeo/X

33. And lastly, Spirit Halloween itself

@Vimeo/X
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
