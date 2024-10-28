Spirit Halloween Costume memes are parodies of the costume chain’s generic fits, applied to current events and niche subcultures for humorous effect. From niche cultural references to topical news, this yearly Halloween tradition began with a meme on the Post-Ironic Meme Vault page on Facebook on Oct. 19, 2019, with a Photoshopped edit of Guy Fieri onto a Spirit Halloween costume package with the title, “Governer of Tasteville.”
Here are 33 of the best Spirit Halloween Costume memes from 2024:
1. Jumping Elon Musk
2. Your (Absent) Father
3. Bianca Del Rio a.k.a. Neon Clown
4. Victims of the Steelers’ Football Season
5. A Subway “Sandwich Artist”
6. A Mouthy Electrician
7. A can of beer
8. The existential girlfriend question: Would u still love me if i was a worm?
9. A conservative guy who’s scared of cities
10. The Duolingo owl
11. All four of The Beatles for the gang
12. High-speed internet
13. Just a nice iced latte
14. Rayne the Chicken Lady
15. Just gal pals. Really good friends.
16. Rory Gilmore, with all the drama
17. Discount Kevin Bacon
18. The look of every male economics professor in their 30s
19. A port union boss
20. Channel your favorite mutual pining SVU leads
21. The oldest sibling
22. Cyclops
23. Specifically 432 Park Avenue, NYC
24. A Las Vegas Hobosexual
25. A therapy patient, aka Tony Soprano
26. Oasis
27. A stereotypical campaign finance staffer
28. The guy you were telling your friends about two weeks ago
29. Clowns, a.k.a. the opposing team’s fans
30. Tuv
31. Your Ex, a bag of trash
32. A Gen Z social media manager
33. And lastly, Spirit Halloween itself
