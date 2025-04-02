Cory Booker memes flood social media after Senate marathon—20 of the best

Cory Booker memes took the stand this week before and after he finished his record-breaking speech against the Trump administration. The New Jersey senator smashed the record previously held by segregationist Strom Thurmond, who set it at 24 hours and 18 minutes in 1957 to protest the Civil Rights Act.

After over two months of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk gutting the federal government with what many opponents felt was little pushback from Democrats, the left finally has something to get excited about. The memes came pouring in on X and Bluesky as Booker spoke on April 1, 2025.

What does Cory Booker believe in?

Booker is a liberal Democrat who leans further left than many of his colleagues, once saying that “there’s nothing in that realm of progressive politics where you won’t find me.” He has a record of supporting abortion rights, LGBTQ+ rights, affirmative action, ending the war on drugs, Medicare for All, a federal jobs guarantee, and criminal justice reform.

During his marathon speech, Booker criticized the Trump administration’s proposed cuts to Social Security and Medicare, efforts to end the Department of Education, their immigration policies, foreign policy, refusal to honor USDA contracts, and environmental protection rollbacks. He also spoke on the housing affordability crisis and increasing homelessness.

Did Cory Booker really speak for 24 hours straight?

Booker actually spoke for 25 hours and four minutes straight. At least, that’s how long his speech officially lasted according to Senate rules. Booker managed to take breaks from speaking by allowing fellow Democrats to ask questions, which they drew out as long as possible. However, the Senator did stand at his desk for 25 hours and four minutes straight and had to follow strict rules for it to count.

For all that time, Booker was not allowed to sit down or stop speaking for more than a brief pause other than for questions. This meant that he couldn’t take bathroom breaks or eat anything. He prepared for this ordeal by fasting, starting on the Friday before his speech.

“My strategy was to stop eating. I think I stopped eating on Friday, and then to stop drinking the night before I started on Monday. And that had its benefits and it had its really downsides,” he said. “The biggest thing I was fighting was that different muscles were starting to really cramp up, and every once a while, spasm or something.”

According to ABC News, he “sidestepped” a question about wearing a diaper.

Cory Booker memes

