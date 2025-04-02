Advertisement
Memes

Cory Booker memes flood social media after Senate marathon—20 of the best

‘If I send you this it means we’re closing the club down AND going to the afters.’

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
cory booker memes yapping champion

Cory Booker memes took the stand this week before and after he finished his record-breaking speech against the Trump administration. The New Jersey senator smashed the record previously held by segregationist Strom Thurmond, who set it at 24 hours and 18 minutes in 1957 to protest the Civil Rights Act.

After over two months of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk gutting the federal government with what many opponents felt was little pushback from Democrats, the left finally has something to get excited about. The memes came pouring in on X and Bluesky as Booker spoke on April 1, 2025.

What does Cory Booker believe in?

Booker is a liberal Democrat who leans further left than many of his colleagues, once saying that “there’s nothing in that realm of progressive politics where you won’t find me.” He has a record of supporting abortion rights, LGBTQ+ rights, affirmative action, ending the war on drugs, Medicare for All, a federal jobs guarantee, and criminal justice reform.

During his marathon speech, Booker criticized the Trump administration’s proposed cuts to Social Security and Medicare, efforts to end the Department of Education, their immigration policies, foreign policy, refusal to honor USDA contracts, and environmental protection rollbacks. He also spoke on the housing affordability crisis and increasing homelessness.

Did Cory Booker really speak for 24 hours straight?

Booker actually spoke for 25 hours and four minutes straight. At least, that’s how long his speech officially lasted according to Senate rules. Booker managed to take breaks from speaking by allowing fellow Democrats to ask questions, which they drew out as long as possible. However, the Senator did stand at his desk for 25 hours and four minutes straight and had to follow strict rules for it to count.

For all that time, Booker was not allowed to sit down or stop speaking for more than a brief pause other than for questions. This meant that he couldn’t take bathroom breaks or eat anything. He prepared for this ordeal by fasting, starting on the Friday before his speech.

“My strategy was to stop eating. I think I stopped eating on Friday, and then to stop drinking the night before I started on Monday. And that had its benefits and it had its really downsides,” he said. “The biggest thing I was fighting was that different muscles were starting to really cramp up, and every once a while, spasm or something.”

According to ABC News, he “sidestepped” a question about wearing a diaper.

Cory Booker memes

1.

Cory Booker meme about yapping.
@blockhim2025/X

2.

Cory Booker meme with him wearing a 'yapping world champion' ribbon.
@highprogressive/X

3.

Cory Booker meme with an image of a text reading 'I just walked off the Senate floor.'
@NeilNevins/X

4.

Tweet reading 'Am I supposed to be impressed? The homeless guy at the gas station by my house does this every day'
@jordylancaster/X

5.

Tweet reading 'Not to lib out, but Cory Booker saying 'If America hasn't broken your heart you don't love her enough' Genuinely got me to cry'
@zay_ad1/X

6.

Cory Booker meme about going all night long.
@dumbledonk/X

7.

Cory Booker meme with a photo of a public restroom.
@KevinLiao_/X

8.

Cory Booker meme photoshopped to give him wrinkles and a gray beard.
@TheRicanMemes/X

9.

Cory Booker meme with the basketball player thinking and nodding gif.
@JuanSotoHater/X

10.

Cory Booker meme about closing down the club.
@notchrisvolpe/X

11.

Cory Booker meme about ranting on the New England Patriots roster.
@ablurbz/X

12.

Cory Booker meme about holding poop in.
@fiveshotsdecaf/X

13.

Cory Booker meme about Majora's Mask.
@kennedytcooper.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

14.

Bluesky post reading 'Cory Booker is on the Senate floor explaining that kobolds in Suikoden are a race of dog people but in Suikoden 4 the race of cat people are called Nay-Kobolds.'
@myherozero.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

15.

Bluesky post reading 'Let's get Cory Booker to start reading Tolkien.'
@blackazizanansi.bsky.social‬/X

16.

Bluesky post reading 'Ok, you’re holding the Senate Floor and have run through your speech. What’s a topic you could speak about for hours without notes? Me: Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Mr McMahon'
@dansinker.com‬/Bluesky

17.

Bluesky post reading 'Cory Booker is now providing hour-by-hour analysis of Anastasius Focht's command bunker during the Battle of Tukayyid'
@ofvick.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

18.

Cory Booker meme about making a long story short.
@bcdreyer.social‬/Bluesky

19.

Cory Booker meme using the photo of the man making a peace sign by a grave.
@danlehner.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

20.

Cory Booker meme with a gif of the Energizer bunny.
@flavorflav.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
