The best 2024 meme costumes you can dress as for Halloween

Now that summer is over, spooky season is basically upon us. For those who put time and work into Halloween costumes, that means its time to plan. Of course, the chronically online love a good meme costume. Really, who can blame them? There’s nothing like perfectly hitting on pop culture moment and impressing fellow partygoers.

Whether you plan on dressing up to trick or treat with friends and family or plan on making the most of Halloween nightlife, here are the best 2024 meme costumes you can choose.

The Oompa Loompa from the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience

Glasgow’s overhyped Willy Wonka experience made for disappointed attendees and endless memes as the story hit online. Making the moment was a defeated-looking Oompa Loompa, seen squinting through the smoke at her station looking unamused. If you want to channel that energy but also look a little festive and absurd doing it, this could be a winner.

What you’ll need: A green wig and a deep sense of hopelessness.

Crawly, The Tiny Green Mall Wizard

The Russian TikToker who went viral for dressing up as a tiny green wizard and making a walk-crouch move throughout public places in his area is a pretty solid pick. It gives you a fun act to reenact during the night and an opportunity to act whimsical and weird.

What you’ll need: A wand, a cone-shaped hat, and a ton of green felt fabric.

Hawk Tuah Girl

The Hawk Tuah girl, Hailey Welch, has been one of this year’s biggest viral sensations. There’s no doubt you’ll encounter other Hawk Tuah’s throughout your Halloween adventures. If you see that as an opportunity for a group photo imitating the viral moment, go for it.

What you’ll need: a black t-shirt, gold hoops, sunglasses, and jeans. Easy!

Cucumber Salad Guy

The cucumber salad guy, also known as creator Logan (@logagm), went viral for his creative cucumber concoctions that summer meal planners were living for. If you want to spend your day or night walking around with a snack in tow, this is a pretty good option to explore.

What you’ll need: A plain t-shirt and a pre-made cucumber salad in a plastic to-go container, of course.

Lana (or anyone really) from Dress to Impress

This may be one of the more Halloween meme costumes in 2024. If you’re committed to the bit and okay with doing some explaining, it can make for a lot of laughs.

Lana (also known as Nail Lady) is a character in Dress to Impress. The hit Roblox game challenges players to make trendy, fashion-forward outfits. They dress characters to fit a theme and walk the runway before time runs out. Lana, who appears as the game’s manicurist, was given a whole complex lore around her as an in-app joke that quickly captivated players from the game.

What you’ll need: A white turtleneck and well-manicured nails.

Turkish Olympic Shooter

Everyone who checked out shooting at the 2024 Olympics in Paris was fascinated by Turkey’s shooter, Yusuf Dikec. While so many of his opponents in the mixed team 10-meter air pistol shooting event were decked out in techy shooting gear, Dikec kept it simple and low key.

What you’ll need: A white t-shirt, black framed glasses, and attitude.

Blue Sweatpants Girl

The blue sweatpants girl, later discovered to be Laura Sophia (@laurasophiasotopr), went viral for her take on the Tyla dance. It’s definitely a good option if you’re looking to be comfy, but you also have to be prepared to dance whenever someone wants an explanation of your costume. If you’re ready to recreate the moves (and probably end up on TikTok yourself), it’s sure to make for a fun night.

What you’ll need: Blue sweatpants (obviously) and a cropped t-shirt.

Sydney Sweeney on Hot Ones

If you’re looking for a recognizable costume that’s funny but also cute, look no further. Sydney Sweeney’s viral appearance on Hot Ones allows you to be dolled up and snack. If eating wings is part of your Halloween plans, it’s a no-brainer.

What you’ll need: Break out a blonde wig and practice your teary-eyed smile.

The Smoking Duck

It seems like overnight, the smoking duck took over X as an elite reaction meme. Whether you were over it, observing it, or reflecting on it, you could be a duck, shaking your head and smoking an indescript something.

What you’ll need: It would take a little craftiness to make this your costume, but if you’re planning on smoke breaks anyway, why not poke some fun at it?

The Four Seasons Orlando Baby

Whether you dress up as the Four Seasons Orlando Baby as an adult or recreate the moment with your child, it’s a fun choice. It’s a meme costume, but not so niche to an online community that others won’t understand.

What you’ll need: The ability and patience to raise your hand and say “me!” on demand.

