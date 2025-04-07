Advertisement
Memes

‘White Lotus’ fans lost it over the season 3 finale—here are 24 of the best memes

‘At least Belinda got her bag though….we up!’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
2 panel image- of memes from the show White Lotus.

The White Lotus season three finale shocked fans and the internet responded with memes and cathartic laughter.

What is The White Lotus about?

Created by Mike White, The White Lotus is an HBO anthology series set at a fictional luxury resort. Each season follows a new cast of wealthy travelers and the locals who serve them through a week of tension, privilege, and, often, murder. Season 3 followed familiar themes of desire and conflict, and ended in a deadly finale that fans are still processing.

Warning: White Lotus finale spoilers ahead

As always, The White Lotus delivered both trauma and top-tier memes. The season three finale revealed that Rick, played by Walton Goggins, was the killer. Believing Jim murdered his father, Rick shot him, only for his girlfriend Chelsea, played by Aimee Lou Wood, to die in the chaotic shootout. Rick was wounded as she collapsed in his arms. Although this answered the season’s central mystery, fans were devastated. Many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to process the chaotic season finale.

Folks turned out with memes from virtual “prayer circles” to Parker Posey’s Victoria to Carrie Coon’s Laurie bouncing from the shoot-out the second bullets started flying, leaving her friends behind her on the pier. Some also noted with some amusement that the Ratliffs sailed off into the sunset without finding out that they were now penniless. Others said they wished for just a few more minutes with the family for the emotional satisfaction of seeing them make that realization.

Check out 24 of the funniest White Lotus season three memes below:

1.

In Body Image
@NetflixFunny/X
2.

In Body Image
@davidehrlich/X

3.

In Body Image
@champagnedosa/X
4.

In Body Image
@aaferiat/X

5.

6.

In Body Image
@kehvuhn/X

7.

In Body Image
@LeeTravis_/X
8.

In Body Image
@thisisvertrying/X

9.

In Body Image
@seashellmess/X
10.

11.

In Body Image
@akusigh/X
12.

In Body Image
@sharlaforreal/X

13.

In Body Image
@willfulchaos/X
14.

In Body Image
@bylerrainkiss24/X

15.

In Body Image
@ConnorLounsbury/X
16.

In Body Image
@W1lmerSarmiento/X

17.

In Body Image
@danny9956/X
18.

In Body Image
@willfulchaos/X

19.

20.

In Body Image
@rxxxds/X

21.

In Body Image
@alexxmalloy/X
22.

In Body Image
@seanybrams/X

23.

In Body Image
@msnetik/X
24.

In Body Image
@plathiandc/X

The internet is chaotic—but we'll break it down for you in one daily email.




First published:

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

