What is ‘Clairo Shade’ and why is it a meme?

Clairo Shade refers to fan posts across social media addressing the allegedly suspicious behavior towards singer-songwriter Clairo by fans of other female pop music stars. While some fans are picking up on genuine disrespect toward Clairo, they have taken it a step further, exaggerating the criticism to imply literally anything and everything is shading the pop star.

What Is Clairo Shade?

The term describes when fans feel something is a little suspicious or snarky is being said about the singer-songwriter. In both serious and sarcastic posts, fans have called out moments that feel like they slight the singer. Some of them are viable shade, while others are parodying. Posts typically ask, “Does anyone feel like this is Clairo shade?”

When did Clairo Shade begin?

One of the earliest references to the term is from 2018, in a fan response to a tweet by singer Liz. In a tweet where singer Liz talked about “manufactured industry plants,” a fan replied and asked “Clairo Shade?

It appeared on X this past summer as fans enjoyed a new Clairo album, as well as new releases from many other pop stars, big and small.

What’s up with the Clairo Shade cake at the Lesbian Bushwick Party Where Tthe Gay Guy Fell Through The Roof?

On Aug. 8, 2024, X user @poIarseltzer shared a photo of a cake, in the style of the Harry Potter “happee birthdae harry” cake, that read “Clairo shade.”

Later that night, @poIarseltzer reported, “entire birthday party immediately ending because oomf fell through the skylight.”

Allegedly partygoer @_garrettcharles, tweeted, “I don’t have many life regrets but not getting a video of the twink crashing through the skylight at this lesbian rooftop party tonight will definitely be something that haunts me til I die.”

Though they didn’t explicitly mention the Brooklyn party, it wasn’t long until sleuthing X users determined it was the same party where the cake and the skylight incident occurred.

The lesbian Bushwick party where the twink fell the roof turning out to be Emerson College alum is the icing on the Clairo shade cake.”

