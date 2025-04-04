Advertisement
Memes

No one was safe from Trump’s tariffs, not even the birds: 24 of the best penguin tariff memes

‘Forgive me/they were taking advantage of us/so cunning/and so cold.’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Trump Penguin Tariffs Meme

President Trump’s latest tariffs confuse the internet after they make it seem like penguins are under economic fire.

This week, social media erupted after Trump’s April tariff announcements led to penguin tariff memes spreading like wildfire. On April 2, 2025, the president declared a national economic emergency and imposed sweeping new tariffs, starting at 10%, on imports from nearly every country.

The tariff announcement was referred to as “Liberation Day.” The move shocked both allies and rivals, as it extended beyond usual targets like China and hit countries such as the UK, Canada, and even Australia. However, one lesser-known addition to the list caught everyone’s attention: the Heard and McDonald Islands. These remote, uninhabited Australian territories have no people, but they do have thousands of penguins.

Naturally, the internet did what it does best: it ran with the most absurd interpretation possible. Within hours, timelines filled with memes imagining penguins struggling under economic sanctions, waddling in picket lines, or negotiating trade deals. One popular image shows a penguin from the Wallace and Gromit franchise and the phrase, “Good luck trying to impose a tariff on this double hard b*stard.” 

Another person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, ”In this house we tariff the freaking penguins. They’re free-loaders. They haven’t bought an American good in years. Frankly, they deserve it.”

So while Trump’s trade policies continue to spark global debate, the penguin tariff memes show something else entirely: when the internet is handed complex geopolitics wrapped in a goofy premise, it won’t hesitate to turn it into comedy gold.

Check out 25 of the funniest penguin tariff memes:

1.

@alifarhat79/X

2.

@MidnightMitch/X

3.

@verybadllama.bsky.social/BlueSky

4.

@youwouldknow/X

5.

@megancoyne23/X

6.

@highprogressive/X

7.

@greg16676935420/X

8.

@NotHoodlum/X

9.

@WarMonitor3/X

10.

@ianbremmer/X

11.

@jonah_wendt/X

12.

@irgarner/X

13.

14.

@mjgault.bsky.social/BlueSky
15.

@abbyhiggs.bsky.social/BlueSky

16.

@perpetualmystic.bsky.social/BlueSky
17.

@denisealvarado.bsky.social/BlueSky

18.

@adamcsharp.bsky.social/BlueSky
19.

@MidnightMitch/X

20.

@mpax1.bsky.social/BlueSky
21.

@jonzoidberg.xyz/BlueSky

22.

@hessephillips.com/BlueSky
23.

@NotHoodlum/X

24.

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

