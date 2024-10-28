Advertisement
The ‘She’s So Crazy Love Her’ meme, Explained

she’s so normal!!!!!!!! Hate her!

Image of the original meme, where a woman has a bag of potato chips on her head.

The She’s So Crazy Love Her meme (or its original format, She’s so crazzzzzzzy! Love Her!!!) is a photo of a woman with a bag of chips balanced on her head, parodying women posting about doing something “crazy” when arguably they are not being crazy at all; they are actually acting tame and cringe.

A Reddit post reposting a photo with a comment, 'She's so crazy!!! Not like other girls' and the photo saying 'She so Crazzzzzy' love her with a woman in a grocery store with a bag of chips on her head, posing with duck lips and a peace sign.
oslo_1/Reddit

What is the meaning of ‘She’s So Crazy Love Her?”

‘She’s So Crazzzzzzzy Love Her’ is a caption on a viral image of a woman posing in a grocery store freezer aisle with peace signs and duck lips. Balanced on her head is a bag of potato chips. To many, the image represents a typical white girl trying to differentiate herself from predominant white cultural norms; the caption indicates the woman in the photo is “crazy” for doing something that is the opposite: benignly bizarre (the chips), fairly tame (duck face, peace signs) and overall cringe.

Meme basics:

  • Meme creator: https://i-peed-so-hard-i-laughed.tumblr.com/
  • Meme type: humor, ironic
  • First appearance: March 14th, 2014
  • Origin source: Tumblr (from Facebook)
  • Used to convey: satire, social commentary, cringe
  • Peak popularity: Oct. 27th, 2024

Origin and spread

First posted by user i-peed-so-hard-i-laughed to Tumblr in March of 2014, the original image is an old screenshot taken from a Facebook post from a woman named Abigail taken of a woman named Robyn, and originally captioned “she’s so crazzzzzzzy! Love her!!!”

Tumbler screenshot from a facebook post of woman named robyn with chips on her head in a grocery store
Nighthawk7397/Reddit

The image and caption inspired a wealth of recreations of people with food and chip bags on their heads, acting “crazy.”

@throwupemoji420 shes so crazzzzzzzzzy! lover her!!! #iconic #meme #tesco #london #losangeles #madame #worldwide #tumblr #aspiring #positive #person #live #love #laugh #capcut #pinkfriday2 ♬ imsorandom SNIP1_ – throwupemoji
@maggyramoss she’s so crazyy, i love her 😜✌🏼 #fyp #parati #trend #megustasasideloca #CapCutAmor ♬ sonido original – ༻maggs༺
@aldis.lm shes so crazy live HER 💜 #halloween #costume #meme #shessocrazy ♬ som original – Mateus
@petergriffinisagooddad

she’s so crazzzzzzzzy! love her!!!

♬ original sound – Not H3 Podcast

On Oct. 26, 2024, user @lovelysewer posted a photo of herself as the meme for her Halloween costume. The post garnered nearly 300,000 likes in two days.

Woman in a sweater with a bag of chips on her head, and peace signs
@LovelySewer/X
Another X user @Yaoibunga excitedly posted that they recognized @Lovelysewer at a local Halloween party, and (ironically) though nobody else did, the post garnered over 22.6 million views and plenty of appreciation via comments.

An X user recognizing another user for dressing as 'Shes So Crazzzzy love her' meme
@LovelySewer/X

Meme variations

The ‘She’s So Crazy Love Her’ meme spun into even more variations, including the ‘Can’t Take Her Anywhere Meme,’ also a commentary on white women acting “crazy” but actually not being that crazy, and the the inverse of its original, ‘She’s So Normal Hate Her’ meme, leaning into the reality of the non-weirdness present in the original meme.

@grimezcomedy #canttakeheranywhere #canttakeheranywere #funny #funnyvideos #funnyvideo #funnymoments #imdyinglaughing #fyp #foryou #fypシ #foryoupage #comdey #hilariousvideos #sofunny #restaurant ♬ original sound – Grimez comedy
An X Post that says 'she's so normal!!! Hate her!!'
@StellaNoxEclair/X

The ‘She’s So Gone Miss Her’ meme, a natural heightening of the meme’s humor, photoshopped the original subject of the photo out completely, leaving just the grocery store freezer aisle.

An X post of a variation on the meme, photoshopping the original subject out of context, with caption 'She's So Gone, Miss Her'
@StellaNoxEclair/X
Cultural context

These memes are riffs on white women trying to act “interesting,” “cool,” or “crazy,” feeding into the obsolete and ridiculous nature of the Manic Pixie Dream Girl concept coined and popularized in the late aughts. That being said, many users lack self-awareness when they express themselves via social media, leaving them as easy fodder for ridicule and all sorts of ironic online commentary.

@im_mathis_ She’s so crazzzzzy! Love her!!! #fyp #foryou #meme #humor #funny #notmetryingtogoviral #crazy #crazygirl ♬ original sound – Leah

