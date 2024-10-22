Stan Twitter Meme Girl returns after Uber uses her photo without credit

The Stan Twitter Meme Girl was a 15-year-old who went viral as a dress-up photo for people to decorate in merch from their favorite media. Now 24, the woman known as Ari recently reminded the internet of her existence by asking for Uber credits in exchange for her iconic photo from 2016.

People have also been abuzz about the fact that she is now an OnlyFans model, which seems to have shocked some into reconciling with the fact that eight years of time has, in fact, passed.

Who is the Stan Twitter Meme Girl?

Going by Ari online, the Stan Twitter Meme Girl was a normal online teenager in 2016. She is remembered for a series of photos in which she posed with a Michael Kors bag and a white hoodie reading “Realist” with red shoes.

In the one you probably remember the best, she’s making a “duck face” with her ponytail slung over her shoulder. Additionally, she had a rather successful musical.ly career back when that was a thing.

For reasons that can’t be explained by modern science, Twitter glommed onto this photo with fervor and so-called Stan Twitter, where die-hard fandoms live and tweet, dressed her up in merchandise, promo images, and costumes from whatever franchise or brand they were stanning.

Stan Twitter Meme Girl template

Origins and spread

Ari, or @arii on Twitter, posted the photo set on February 14, 2016, with the word “realist” and a lipstick mark emoji. On November 26, 2023, and her new TikTok account, Ari shared the story of how those photos came to be.

As it turns out, the story isn’t very interesting. According to the grown-up meme girl, she had just dressed herself up to go out with her friends, thought she looked cute, and asked one of her buddies to take some photos of her for the internet.

“I deada** thought this pic was eating and I just wanted to take pictures and post them,” she explained.

Virality

Although she also didn’t understand why it happened and certainly didn’t expect it, Ari was delighted to see her pose become a Twitter meme.

“It is just a funny a** meme of me being used to promote movies and music and etc., but it’s deada** just a picture of me being 15 and being myself,” Ari added in the TikTok explainer.

The meme grew massive through 2016 and endured over the years. When she showed up as an adult all that time later, people remembered her as a 2010s icon.

Stan Twitter Meme Girl returns in 2024

If you’re hearing about Ari again, it’s likely because of a new tweet she posted on October 21, 2024. In a quote tweet of a post using her meme’d photo by the rideshare and delivery app company, Stan Twitter Meme Girl asked for free Uber credits “since yall used my picture” without so much as tagging her.

It didn’t take long for Twitter to then notice the link to her OnlyFans account on her page and start having a bit of a whatever-age crisis, realizing that Ari is now 24 and not that tiny teen girl anymore.

Meme examples

Me encantó que cuando hice este meme de Pasolini no tuve que photoshopear su sudadera y solo le agregué neo https://t.co/zlL4UQKdWn pic.twitter.com/iueZOVSAER — Luis Trejo 🍊 (@LuisTrejoLecona) February 16, 2024

