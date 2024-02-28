People can’t get over how terrible the viral ‘Willy Wonka experience’ was, so here are the Internet’s best reactions and memes

An unsanctioned event in Glasgow touted as a “Willy Wonka experience” has been going viral online for its, uh, let’s go with “less than impressive” final product as compared to the incredible artwork it originally presented online.

As reported by Daily Dot, the website for the experience originally promised an “enchanted garden” filled with “giant sweets, vibrant blooms, mysterious-looking sculptures, and magical surprises” as well as an “imagination lab” stocked with “mind-expanding projections, optical marvels, and exhibits that transport you into the realm of creativity.”

However, the end product that entrants were greeted to upon opening day was…yeah, not that:

A ‘Willy Wonka’ “immersive experience” that promised to transport fans into a “magical realm” left kids in tears.



The event turned out to be such a letdown that customers called the police and compared the attraction to a “meth lab.” pic.twitter.com/h0tGykPzzY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 28, 2024

Allegedly, guests who were promised an immersive, magical experience powered by pure imagination were instead presented with a warehouse covered in posters haphazardly hung on otherwise blank walls, and—most insulting to me personally—no chocolate at all.

No chocolate. In your chocolate factory?! Fools!

It has since been reported that the experience was met with anger from guests, who allegedly went so far as to “call the police” and the entire thing left many of the children in attendance “in tears”:

Police were called to an 'immersive' Willy Wonka Experience after families showed up to an 'empty warehouse'



The event reportedly charged $40 for entry, advertised with AI art, and said it would be a 'journey filled with wondrous creations and enchanting surprises at every… pic.twitter.com/udz8KeWVxQ — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 27, 2024

But things really took off when those who actually attended the experience began sharing the photos they took online, gifting all of us with some of the most genuinely hilarious shots I’ve ever had the pleasure of viewing:

apparently this was sold as a live Willy Wonka Experience but they used all AI images on the website to sell tickets and then people showed up and saw this and it got so bad people called the cops lmao pic.twitter.com/tfkyg0G0WG — Chris Alsikkan (@AlsikkanTV) February 26, 2024

Here's the Oompa Loompa. Did I mean to say "a"? Nah. Apparently, there was only one. https://t.co/D91bKe2ZHT pic.twitter.com/Xr4a70c5vn — TheVP 😈 (@Vietpride218) February 27, 2024

New details on the Willy Wonka Experience disaster



• Script was '15 pages of AI-generated gibberish'



• Made up a villain called The Unknown — 'an evil chocolate maker who lives in the walls'



• Event had no chocolate — kids were given a single jelly bean & a cup of lemonade pic.twitter.com/kxs1RcKVC8 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 28, 2024

Anyway—while those who’d purchased tickets for the event were clearly disappointed by the lackluster experience—you better believe users on X and TikTok who didn’t attend were quick to memeify the whole thing, turning the entire event into a mega-viral moment.

Here are just a few of the funniest reactions shared:

i cannot put in words how enchanted I am by the willy wonka fiasco in Glasgow. cops called, kids crying in terror, all in an abandoned warehouse. this is the organic esoteric horror we’ve been missing for ages. a pure lust for chaos no multimillion dollar business could recreate pic.twitter.com/HOHAcB7V4l — jen (@f0X_j3n) February 28, 2024

The plan? Build a Willy Wonka factory that is so bad, it actually becomes genius pic.twitter.com/COrKQR8kTg — Pat (@pattbb8) February 28, 2024

My current hobby is finding new photos from the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience. pic.twitter.com/kc8i3BcKLz — Dylan 🐦 (@dylan6roberts) February 28, 2024

the tour guide at the glasgow willy wonka experience pic.twitter.com/PuCrEZJSke — alicia (@whouffaldi) February 28, 2024

This photo from the Willy wonka experience is single handedly the photo of the year. I know it’s only February but close the vote there’s no topping this. Please find this woman she needs to be interviewed ASAP pic.twitter.com/97wsodLLpQ — 🇱🇹 (@agneponx) February 27, 2024

The Babadook stuns at the Glasgow Willy Wonka experience pic.twitter.com/g5zyG8U0DT — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) February 28, 2024

the funniest part of the willy wonka thing is that if it reopened this weekend it’d sell more tickets than it ever did — leanne (@fantasy_snack) February 28, 2024

And the plot has continued to thicken even up to today, as they’ve appeared to add more to the exhibit in a bid to appease guests—and by “add more to the exhibit,” I mean adding a second Oompa Loopa:

A second Oompa Loompa has been spotted at the Glasgow Willy Wonka Experience pic.twitter.com/fO3b1uB6Nr — Zach 🅱️ (@Bencouvy) February 28, 2024

I feel like these images are definitely, somehow, both blessed and cursed. Either way, I can’t unsee them.

In short: