Liberation Day: The stock market is crashing, but at least we got these 53 memes out of it

President Trump’s recent “Liberation Day” announcement regarding tariffs has caused a flood of memes across social media.

Featured Video

On April 2, 2025, President Donald Trump declared a national economic emergency, imposing a minimum 10% tariff on imports from nearly all countries. This move, aimed at revitalizing American manufacturing, has affected around 60 nations, including allies like the UK, Australia, and the European Union. Notably, the tariffs extended to remote territories such as the Heard and McDonald Islands, which are uninhabited Australian territories home only to penguins and other wildlife.

The inclusion of these remote islands in the tariff list sparked widespread amusement online. Social media users quickly seized upon the absurdity, leading to a flurry of memes and jokes. Many have latched onto the idea of taxing penguins, while some global political leaders are left scratching their heads about the reasoning behind some of the numbers. Responses and retaliatory tariffs are likely to follow.

The internet’s reaction isn’t limited to the penguin-inhabited islands. Memes also targeted the broader implications of the tariffs. Despite the humor, folks expressed concern over the potential economic impacts of these tariffs. Critics argue that such sweeping measures could lead to increased consumer prices and strained international relations. Already, the stock market has plummeted and the value of the dollar has dropped significantly.

Advertisement

Check out 53 of the best Liberation Day memes below:

1.

2.

Advertisement

3.

4.

Advertisement

5.

6.

Advertisement

7.

8.

Advertisement

9.

10.

Advertisement

11.

12.

Advertisement

13.

14.

Advertisement

15.

16.

Advertisement

17.

18.

Advertisement

19.

20.

Advertisement

21.

22.

Advertisement

23.

24.

Advertisement

25.

26.

Advertisement

Global pandemic right before college and 2nd Great Depression immediately after pic.twitter.com/neeGn0jfbW — tre¥ (@wholelottatr3y) April 3, 2025

27.

2nd Great Depression being triggered right before my eyes & I graduate university in 36 days pic.twitter.com/HlQbedF49C — Miles (@mtvsthewrld_) April 2, 2025

28.

Advertisement

29.

30.

Advertisement

31.

32.

Advertisement

33.

34.

Advertisement

35.

36.

Advertisement

37.

38.

Advertisement

39.

40.

Advertisement

41.

42.

Advertisement

43.

44.

Advertisement

45.

46.

Advertisement

47.

48.

Advertisement

49.

50.

Advertisement

51.

52.

Advertisement

53.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.









