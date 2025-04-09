Bombardino Crocodilo, also sometimes written Bombardiro Crocodilo, is an Italian brainrot meme centered around an AI-generated depiction of a metal military-style plane in the shape of a crocodile. The image, part of a recently popular series of Italian brainrot animals introduced online, is paired with an absurd sound on TikTok that’s split fans of these memes about its popularity.

Bombardiro Crocodilo meme origin

Italian brainrot memes began taking off on TikTok in the early part of 2025. TikToker @armenjiharhanyan takes credit for creating a number of these memes. On February 20, 2025, he first introduced Bombardino Crocodilo.

The AI-generated character is a military plane made of shiny metal, shaped like a crocodile. It is similar to an alligator-based helicopter he posted earlier in the day, called Kapidisati Trulilati.

Bombardiro Crocodilo Sound and Translation

In Italian, the sound says the following:

Bombardiro Croccodilo,, un fottuto alligatore volante, che vola e bombarda i bambini a Gaza, in Palestina. Non crede in Allah e ama le bombe. Si nutre dello spirito di tua madre. E se hai tradotto tutto questo, allora sei uno stronzo. Non rompere la battuta, prostituta

In English, this translates to:

Bombardiro Croccodilo, a f–king flying alligator, who flies and bombs the children in Gaza, in Palestine. He doesn’t believe in Allah and loves bombs. He feeds on the spirit of your mother. And if you’ve translated all of this, then you’re an asshole. Don’t ruin the joke, prostitute.

The nonsensical meme, paired with the politically polarizing sound, has raised some controversy over whether it pushes the brainrot idea too far. Comments from the original video include, “that’s not cool bro,” and “It was funny until you mention Gaza 💔.”

As a result, one user created an “apology to Gaza,” video on behalf of Bombardiro Crocodilo.

Italian Brainrot Variations

Bombardino Crocodilo vs. Tralalero Tralala

Tralalero Tralala is another similar AI character. This character is a shark whose lower fins stand like legs. He wears Nike sneakers on his three “feet.” The brainrot also comes with a sound that has an unusual message.

In Italian:

Trallallero Trallalla, porco dio e porco Allah. Ero con il mio fottuto figlio merdardo a giocare a Fortnite, quando a un punto arriva mia nonna, Ornella Leccacappella, a avvisarci che quello stronzo di Burger ci aveva invitato a cena per mangiare un purè di cazzi.

In English, that translates to:

Trallallero Trallalla, f— god and f— Allah. I was with my fucking shitty son playing Fortnite, when at one point my grandmother, Ornella Leccacappella, arrives to warn us that that bastard Burger had invited us to dinner to eat a puree of dicks.

The two characters have been pitted against each other by Italian brainrot posters, some of whom have shared AI-generated videos imagining different battle scenarios between the two.

Brr Brr Patapim

Brr Brr Patapim is another AI-generated brainrot animal, depicted as a combination of a tree and a long-nosed monkey/human hybrid. He comes with a longer tale than many of the other Italian brainrot meme characters.

In Italian, this reads:

Brr brrr Patapim, il mio cappello è pieno di Slim! Nel bosco fitto e misterioso viveva un essere assai curioso. Con radici intrecciate e gambe incrociate, mani sottili, braccia agitate. Il suo naso lungo come un prosciutto, un po’ babbuino, un po’ cespugliotto. Si chiamava Patapim, oh che strano, e parlava italiano… ma con accento arcano!. Un giorno trovò un cappello dorato, “Perfetto!” gridò, “che bel risultato!” Ma dentro c’era Slim, il ranocchio blu, che faceva “Brrr brrr!” senza un perché in più. Patapim piangeva: “Mio caro cappello! Ora c’è Slim, che guaio, che duello!” Saltava, rideva, si disperava, ma il ranocchio mai se ne andava. Con foglie sui gomiti e muschio sul mento corse nel bosco spinto dal vento. Andò dal mago Tiramisù, chiedendo aiuto con un gran “Ciuu ciuu!” Il mago rispose, mangiando un panino: “Per togliere Slim, serve un palloncino!” Così Patapim, con gran confusione, soffiò nel pallone con emozione. Slim volò, con un grande BOOM, sparendo nel cielo come un bel fungo di fumo! Ora Patapim balla nel vento.

In English, this translates to:

Brr. Brr. Patapim, my hat is full of Slim. In the dense and mysterious forest, Lived a being most curious. With tangled roots and crossed legs, Thin hands and waving arms, His nose as long as a ham, A bit like a baboon, a bit like a bush. His name was Patapimmo, how strange! He spoke Italian but with an arcane accent. One day he found a golden hat, “Perfect!” he cried, “What a great find!” But inside was Slim, the blue frog, Going brr. brr. for no reason at all. Patapim wept, “My dear hat, Now there’s Slim—what a mess, what a spat!” He jumped, laughed, despaired, But the frog never disappeared. With leaves on his elbows and moss on his chin, He ran through the forest, pushed by the wind. He went to the wizard Tiramisù, Asking for help with a loud chuchu. The wizard replied while eating a bun, “To get rid of Slim, you need a balloon.” So Patapim, in great confusion, Blew up the balloon with emotion. Slim flew off with a mighty boom, Vanishing into the sky like a mushroom plume. Now Patapim dances in the wind.

Lirilì Larilà

Lirilì Larilà is an AI-generated elephant with cacti for legs, wearing sandals on its feet.

Considered one of the “cuter” brainrot animals, Lirilì larilà is popular. It also has a longer story. In Italian, it reads:

Lirilí Larilà, elefante nel deserto che cammina quà e là con la sua conchiglia e l’orologio che fa ‘tick-tock’ le spine del cactus mi fanno un attacco flashback. Arriva zio Ramon con una mongolfiera blu, dice: “Che fai qui? Mi piace pure il WiFi, tu?” Io rispondo senza fiatob: “sto solo cercando di capire come un cactus con sandali possa anche vestire!”

In English, this translates to:

Lirilí Larilà, an elephant in the desert, who walks here and there with his shell and his ticking clock, cactus’ spines give me a flashback. Uncle Ramon comes with his blue balloon, he tells me: “What are you doing here? I even like Wi-Fi, you?” I answer, breathless: “I’m just trying to understand how a cactus with sandals could also dress up!”

Chimpanzini Bananini

Chimpanzini Bananini is an AI-generated chimp combined with a banana. Unlike the other Italian brainrot memes, the sound that usually accompanies this one is nonsensical and doesn’t translate to a coherent thought in English.

Chimpanzini Bananini! wa wa wa! Bananuchi monkey monkey monkey uchi! or Chimpanzini Cocosini? wa wa wa! po po batabim. Coconuchi monkey monkey monkey yuchi! or Chimpanzini Ananasini? wa wa wa!

Instead, it flashes through to two other characters — a coconut-monkey hybrid and a chimpanzee-pineapple hybrid.

Meme examples

