Our top stories today are about: A Little Caesars manager losing it over a customer demanding a refund and being a “liar,” Kate Middleton’s botched editing job on a family photo fanning the flames of conspiracies about her, a look at the most talked-about moments from the 2024 Academy Awards , and a former Twitter worker recalling what it was like after Elon Musk bought the company during an event at South by Southwest (SXSW).

After that, we’ve got something exciting for you! Our Senior Reporter Tricia is starting a new weekly column called “Digital Democracy,” which will focus on bills at all levels of the government that has the internet up in arms. She’ll explain more about the column down below.

The customer seemed to think viewers would be on his side, but most people sided with the manager .

The manipulated image threw fuel onto an already raging fire regarding conspiracy theories about Middleton , who has largely disappeared from public life after undergoing abdominal surgery two months ago.

From Messi the dog to John Cena in his birthday suit, there were quite a lot of water cooler moments from this year’s awards.

Speaking at South by Southwest (SXSW), a former Twitter worker touched on what the “vibes” were like after Musk took over the company.

👩‍💻 Digital Democracy

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

Introducing ‘Digital Democracy,’ a look at the viral vote the internet is up in arms about

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our Senior Reporter Tricia Crimmins explains the legislation that is captivating the internet in her “Digital Democracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🧀 Chick-fil-A’s mac and cheese is an incredibly popular menu item, with many internet users fawning over the creamy treat. However, one user says that this item may be the latest victim of restaurant shrinkflation .

🗣️ A laid-off worker called his bosses out in front of the entire company during the layoff video call. Someone had to do it.

🍔 An entitled Wendy’s employee tried taking a customer’s change after purchasing a meal from the popular burger chain, and then went on to shame her for requesting 64 cents .

💵 Do saints walk among us? That might be what Dollar Tree customers are wondering after a woman worked at a Dollar Tree for an 8.5 hour shift, even though she literally just walked in off the street to do it .

🥪 Subway, a sandwich chain accused of serving yoga mat chemicals in its bread to customers, now wants to charge an additional 10% “service fee” for customers to have the privilege of a worker assembling their sandwiches.

☕ With inflation at 3.1%, people are finding ways to save money on everyday items. In a viral video, a woman who says she can no longer afford coffee pods due to inflation reveals her apartment complex coffee trick .

👖 Approximately four in 10 women find shopping for clothes stressful. In a viral video, a woman shared her uncomfortable experiences shopping for jeans throughout the years. In the comments, viewers offered tips for other traumatized shoppers .

🏈 From the Daily Dot archive: From sponsorships to merch, college athletes can now use their personal brands to monetize the internet.

DID YOU WATCH THE OSCARS ON SUNDAY NIGHT?

An American Airlines ramp assistant has taken to TikTok to express his frustration with passenger uncleanliness. In a video that has since garnered over 57,400 views, TikTok user Dre (@caperssss18) talks about the state in which passengers leave the planes after disembarking.

In the video he expresses his disbelief at the lack of hygiene some passengers show when getting off their airplanes. “It doesn’t matter how many times a flight attendant comes up and down the aisle with a trash bag saying, ‘Hey, do you have trash?’ Y’all still put the trash in the seat. Y’all still have containers of food on the ground.”

“Why did I find a diaper under a seat today?” Dre asks, clearly exasperated. “Y’all are literally so nasty and I can only imagine what your house looks like.”

