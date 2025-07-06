A woman’s vacation to Morocco turned into a surveillance nightmare after she discovered a hidden camera disguised as a picture frame in her Airbnb’s bathroom.

TikToker Pauline (@himynamespaul_) posted her first video about the incident on June 29. She and her friends were staying in an Airbnb in Marrakesh when, on the third day, she noticed something strange. A picture frame with a Yorkie puppy image had suddenly appeared in her bathroom. According to Pauline, the frame hadn’t been there the day before. Suspiciously, it was angled directly at the shower.

Holding the frame to the camera with a flashlight, she highlighted what looked like a circular object under the plastic, writing, “Yall see the camera right…” on the screen. On the back, there were markings for an SD card slot, a USB port, and an on/off switch.

The frame mysteriously moved rooms

To quiet doubters, Pauline posted several follow-up TikTok videos. In a tour video from the day they arrived, the same frame appeared in a different bathroom. Two days later, it showed up in hers. “That means someone came in and moved it,” she explained, adding that it was done while she and her friends were out of the property.

Understandably alarmed, Pauline cut her shower short and wrapped herself in a towel. She and her friends immediately contacted local police. In a later update, she confirmed the host had been taken into custody. Airbnb also removed the listing, and Pauline stated she would seek legal action. She added that she couldn’t talk about the situation any further until after the court hearing.

Reactions to Pauline’s situation

Pauline’s videos have now amassed nearly 10 million views, drawing outrage and concern from TikTokers, though not everyone believed her story. Many commenters expressed disbelief and fear. “I guarantee you that’s not the only one, that’s just the one you found. Call the cops!” one comment read. Another person questioned why these kinds of spy devices are so easily available.

Pauline responded, “!!!!! Literally on Amazon it’s called a spy frame.” A quick search on Amazon indeed brings up similar-looking devices, often marketed as “hidden nanny cams,” with lower end prices ranging between $30 and $60. They can be anything from a photo frame to outlet cover to even a smoke detector.

Airbnb’s ongoing surveillance problem

Although Airbnb bans indoor surveillance devices in private spaces, incidents like this keep surfacing. In 2024, CNN published an investigation into Airbnb’s hidden camera issue. It reviewed thousands of legal documents and revealed that the company had handled “tens of thousands” of complaints related to surveillance.

An Airbnb host who was being actively investigated by police wasn’t delisted by the website, and was still actively hosting guests, according to CNN.

A police officer related to the case at the time said, “From a law enforcement perspective, if I tell you that I’m investigating then you should stop hosting that individual on your site until the outcome of my investigation.”

@himynamespaul_ and Airbnb did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email, respectively.

