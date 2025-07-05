“You’re losing to people like me”: Man brags about lying on his entire resume to land a job

It’s tough out here for the un- and underemployed. Amid an atmosphere of corporate caution, job seekers are adapting to a job market that appears to be entering a desperate new phase. The latest in career advice—“if you’re having trouble job searching, you need to lie.” Competition is so steep for so few jobs, people on social media say they’re lying their way into jobs.

Noah Reedy, @littlepizzaboysdream, responded to what one career coach called the “trash” job market in a June 30 TikTok video. Reedy shared that his job search is going well because his entire resume is a lie. He told anyone who’s not getting hired, “You’re losing to people like me who are making sh*t up.” The post started a conversation revealing that plenty of people are in fact lying to potential employers. Some people admitted their lies got them hired.

“I said I was a senior copywriter at Twitter before Elon came and bought it. Got the job. Now I’m stuck in corporate hell looking for another job 😂.”

“If you’re having trouble job searching, you need to lie”

Reedy told TikTok, “I’ve been job searching lately, and I’ll be honest, it’s going pretty well because not one word on my resume is true. It’s literally all f***ing made up.”

Reedy’s video was shared by @FinancialPhys on X in a July 1 post captioned, “Behold, the job market enters a new phase.” Commenters on the thread admitted that lying in order to secure employment is business as usual. Others shared that they’re becoming increasingly disillusioned, so at this point, why not lie?

“If you haven’t been lying you aren’t doing it right. Half the hustle is spinning and the game.”

“100% this is true. I’ve seen so many resumes with obvious lies on them get past HR and coworkers don’t even try and check.”

“Our economy is fake, politicians are fake, news is fake, job market is fake – why not have fake interviews?”

Hiring freezes are making the job market inaccessible

Conversations like the one in response to Reedy’s video show that confidence and optimism are low among job seekers. Makes sense—hiring is stagnant, job creation has slowed, and wages remain low in the US.

Companies responding to economic uncertainty with caution have instated hiring freezes or are only filling critical positions at this time. CNBC reported the pace of employer hiring in April was the lowest in more than 10 years, since August 2014, excluding the early months of the Covid pandemic. The unemployment rate has held steady at 4.2% since March 2025.

Experts say it’s difficult for experienced workers to find new jobs, but new graduates will likely have it the hardest as they try to find employment this summer. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, people who have jobs are holding onto them because workers aren’t confident about employment prospects.

