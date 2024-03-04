American Airlines worker slams customers who leave trash on the plane

An American Airlines ramp assistant has taken to TikTok to express his frustration with passenger uncleanliness. In a video that has since garnered over 57,400 views, TikTok user Dre (@caperssss18) talks about the state in which passengers leave the planes after disembarking.

“I’ve got something to say,” Dre begins in the video. “I’m a ramper for American, and I put your bags on the plane, I take your bags off the plane, I clean off the plane, I transfer your bags to your next flight, the whole nine yards.”

He continues, expressing his disbelief at the lack of hygiene some passengers show when getting off their airplanes. “It doesn’t matter how many times a flight attendant comes up and down the aisle with a trash bag saying, ‘Hey, do you have trash?’ Y’all still put the trash in the seat. Y’all still have containers of food on the ground.”

“Why did I find a diaper under a seat today?” Dre asks, clearly exasperated. “Y’all are literally so nasty and I can only imagine what your house looks like.”

Since Feb. 26, when the video was originally posted, it has garnered nearly 400 comments, many of whom claim to be airline staff themselves and wanted to share Dre’s sentiments.

@caperssss18 Like i know its my job ..but sheesh a diaper!???? Like you couldnt throw that away!??? ♬ original sound – 𝟐𝐏𝐢𝐞𝐜𝐞 𝐄𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐲🩸👑

“I’m a flight attendant and it’s so scary sometimes to think this is how people treat things and I can only imagine their homes. Especially with children,” one commenter wrote.

“This was the exact rant I went on today when I found 2 chewed up apple cores in the seat pocket,” a second commenter shared.

“And then they have the audacity to complain that we are too rough with their bags,” a third remarked.

Despite his frustration, Dre acknowledges that his video is unlikely to change passengers’ behavior. “But I just have to come and let y’all know how nasty y’all are. And I know y’all house stank. And your mom should have taught you better…” he concludes.

The video underscores a broader issue facing airline staff—the challenge of maintaining cleanliness amidst the rapid turnover of flights. According to Which?, “a team of cleaners can be given as little as eight minutes to wipe-down a 180-seat plane between flights, even with some ‘premium’ carriers.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dre via email and to American Airlines via press email for comment.