Approximately four in 10 women find shopping for clothes stressful. In a viral video, a woman shared her uncomfortable experiences shopping for jeans throughout the years. In the comments, viewers offered tips for other traumatized shoppers.

TikTok user Kendahl Landreth (@kendahllandreth) sat in her car, revealing her own experience with jeans shopping. “In my whole life, since I was 12, I have never gone jeans shopping without crying.” What confused her was how she was the average size for a woman, yet sales people treated her differently.

“Anytime we walk into any store, they act like I’m from space,” she said. Landreth started feeling judged by people at a young age. “When I was a size 6 at 13, I literally was made to feel … from these people in these stores were like, ’Pants for you? We don’t make pants for Thanksgiving Day Floats,’” she recalled.

Now, at a size 14-16, Landreth the treatment is still the same. “It doesn’t matter the size, they want you to feel like [expletive],” she said. “I can’t do it.” However, the content creator said she isn’t alone. “Because every person I talk to, they’re like, ‘Oh, jeans shopping. That’s never good,’” she shared. Overall, Landreth was feeling sick of it. “So, someone in the jeans industry, show yourself. Explain yourself. I’m done,” she concluded.

Landreth captioned the video, “If you saw a woman sobbing in a strip mall parking lot today that was indeed me.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Landreth via email, Instagram direct message, and TikTok comment. Landreth’s video amassed 960,000 views and resonated with many in the comments section.

“Jean shopping is a form of torture,” one viewer wrote.

“I fully sob EVERY TIME. Once I find a pair that fits me, I get a bunch of them and wear them until the crotch disintegrates,” a second shared.

“It’s even worse because when they DO have a 16 it somehow STILL DOESNT FIT. Because sizing between brands isn’t consistent,” a third commented.

On the other hand, some recommended places to shop.

“Get curvy, stretchy, American Eagle x-tall. You have to order online. Love you so much!” one user suggested.

“I need you to go to Maurice’s. I shopped there for years &then worked there. They sell a range of sizes &the best jeans. They will make you feel loved,” a second advised.