Surprise wins, red carpet tumbles, and a ‘Batman’ reunion: The most talked-about moments of the 2024 Academy Awards

The 96th Annual Academy Awards aired this Sunday on ABC, and all of Hollywood’s biggest stars were on hand to celebrate a historic year in cinema. From an incredible red carpet to a hectic but entertaining show, there was no shortage of big moments and hilarious reactions from fans online.

For instance—before the show even got started properly—Vanessa Hudgens revealed she’s expecting her first child:

OMG VANESSA HUDGENS IS PREGNANT pic.twitter.com/kuTfKusv10 — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) March 10, 2024

Vanessa Hudgens to her kid getting them ready for school pic.twitter.com/OaViCmYhJq — 💫 (@heyjaeee) March 10, 2024

And Liza Koshy fell upon her arrival to the red carpet—which would 100% be me if I attended:

Liza Koshi taking a royal tumble on the red carpet then getting right back to serving cunt ugh 🤌🏿 #Oscars2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qOtQ43pUui — Jarel 💻🎶 (@JarelTheArtist) March 10, 2024

As things got rolling, the biggest and brightest stars walked the carpet in their best looks:

Zendaya stuns on the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/LAOyTXyFKX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 10, 2024

Ariana Grande & Michelle Yeoh exchanging a hug on the #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/gJqz5zZOP0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 10, 2024

And—more specifically—the cast of Godzilla Minus One showed up in style:

(The! Heels!!!)

Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the official show an hour earlier than usual—at 7pm ET instead of 8pm ET—with the usual monologue fare, though some viewers found his monologue a touch boring:

Here are some of Jimmy Kimmel's best opening monologue jokes and zingers! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SfocZrhG7g — E! News (@enews) March 11, 2024

I don’t think it’s fair that I have to see Jimmy Kimmel bc I like movies. That’s not nice. — reilly (@GoodPostReilly) March 10, 2024

But the monologue did let us know that Messi the dog was present at the ceremony, despite all of the drama surrounding the pup’s attendance at the recent Oscars luncheon:

this is the best thing i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/q0QlwwmIG0 https://t.co/t5W6T7M9GY — bethany (@fiImgal) March 11, 2024

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling presented an award together and put all of that nasty “Barbenheimer” competition behind them (or did they?!):

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt fighting over which of their movies was better: Barbie or Oppenheimer



Ryan: "I'm happy we can put this Barbenheimer rivalry aside."



Emily: "Okay, Mr. I Need To Paint My Abs On To Get Nominated. You don't see Robert Downey Jr. doing that!"#Oscars pic.twitter.com/bwIwBaCVAR — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024

And Billie Eilish performed “What was I made for?” from the Barbie soundtrack to an emotional crowd, who gave her a standing ovation:

Billie Eilish received a standing ovation after singing “What was i made for?” at the Oscars

#Oscars2024 #Oscarspic.twitter.com/sieia0rAix — Benji (@Cule_Ben) March 11, 2024

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito reunited to present an award and to antagonize Batman (Michael Keaton):

the academy finally gives us the reunion we needed #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oy2j9a1J8b — adam driver in francis ford coppola’s megalopolis (@stunninggun) March 11, 2024

The team for Godzilla Minus One won for Best Visual Effects, and took some fun props up on-stage with them:

the godzilla team taking a bunch of godzilla toys onstage….. i love them pic.twitter.com/3ma2Gvf3L0 — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) March 11, 2024

Incredible! GODZILLA MINUS ONE wins an Academy Award for special effects. In my lifetime. Fantastic! — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) March 11, 2024

John Cena was a hesitant streaker, who ended up quite exposed on-stage after a bit gone wrong:

Margot Robbie reacting to John Cena at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ejeoh0QdFe — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2024

Zendaya presented alone because, well…she’s Zendaya. Like, how does one improve upon perfection? You don’t:

they didn't even have to pair zendaya with anyone else to present at the #oscars. she's just that powerful pic.twitter.com/eTZv0rhCa9 — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 11, 2024

The Boy and the Heron took home the trophy for Best Animated Feature, but legend Hayao Miyazaki wasn’t present to accept the award:

Hayao Miyazaki when asked to get on a plane for the “Oscars” pic.twitter.com/XxgJ4yQ8jb — kambole (@kambolecampbell) March 10, 2024

i like to think Hayao Miyazaki didnt go because he truly didnt give a shit pic.twitter.com/hsDFDCjVEb — Ben From Canada (@BenChinapen) March 10, 2024

And similarly, Wes Anderson won his first Oscar (for Best Live Action Short), but wasn’t present to accept it:

WES ANDERSON ISN’T HERE TO ACCEPT HIS FIRST OSCAR??? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/aqb9aEcP4e — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) March 11, 2024

Wes Anderson and Hayao Miyazaki both skipping the Oscars they just won — that's what we call "real hoopers" — Jeremy Gordon (@jeremypgordon) March 11, 2024

Ryan Gosling performed “I’m Just Ken” with surprise special guest, Slash of Guns N’ Roses fame:

Ryan Gosling performing “I’m Just Ken” at the #Oscars.



pic.twitter.com/wdDIoAqjWX — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2024

appreciate the “diamonds are a girl’s best friend” homage for the “i’m just ken” number pic.twitter.com/VJ8EVLhU1h — dr. olympia kiriakou (@thescrewballgrl) March 11, 2024

ryan gosling outperforming some of the pop girls oh id be embarrassed asf — clementine (@ilyclemmie) March 11, 2024

And there was even a brief reunion between Ryan and his multi-time costar, Emma Stone, during the performance:

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone singing ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rBWsgmvCTt — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 11, 2024

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone saving jazz again — Todd in the Shadows (@ShadowTodd) March 11, 2024

Then John Mulaney stole the show for a bit while presenting the award for Best Sound, before going on a rant about Field of Dreams:

John Mulaney just rocked his Oscars host audition. — bobbi hosts ✨The Afternoon Special✨ (@hiimbobbi) March 11, 2024

John Mulaney explaining the entire plot to Field of Dreams instead of presenting his category at the Oscars lol. king pic.twitter.com/5q98HfH5ur — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024

John Mulaney I am on my hands and knees begging you to host the Oscars — The Film Drunk (@thefilmdrunk) March 11, 2024

And finally, there were the last (and biggest) awards of the night, with Cillian Murphy taking home the Oscar for Best Actor:

bradley cooper watching cillian murphy in oppenheimer #Oscars pic.twitter.com/GRy1gcyGHp — tony (@IceCreamTony) March 11, 2024

And the Oppenheimer wins kept coming when Christopher Nolan won for Best Director:

steven spielberg presenting best director to christopher nolan is a true “passing the baton” moment for the film industry #Oscars — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) March 11, 2024

Emma Stone mixed things up when she took home the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Poor Things, which was easily the biggest upset of the night:

Emma Stone is absolutely incredible in Poor Things but Lily Gladstone's performance in Killers of the Flower Moon is *forever* and it always will be. #Oscars — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) March 11, 2024

EMMA STONE TRULY THOUGHT LILY GLADSTONE WAS GOING TO WIN THE OSCAR OMG #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2Ds3idbXKN — kelechi (@kelechi_ai) March 11, 2024

And last but not least, Best Picture went to Oppenheimer—which was (accidentally) presented in the funniest way possible by a “give absolutely no f**ks” Al Pacino:

Al Pacino just going “uh yeah Oppenheimer” lmaooo perfect ending no notes — yc (@yc) March 11, 2024

Al Pacino was up there like “I see Oppenheimer, yes” pic.twitter.com/YiRnhnKhrq — Mike (@michaelcollado) March 11, 2024

The way Al Pacino just read the Oscar for Best Picture omfg 💀 pic.twitter.com/P5D2tAw0u8 — Keith (@nagy_minaj) March 11, 2024

al pacino gives the most anti-climactic oscar win ever lmaoo 😭 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NMw9UixJEP — Fall of Legends (@malikuzumakii) March 11, 2024

And that’s everything you missed if you didn’t get a chance to catch the 2024 Academy Awards!

In conclusion:

The Oscars are so dumb and fake unless the actors and movies I like win.. then they are so marvelous and real ☺️ — rev (@whyrev) March 10, 2024