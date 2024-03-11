Surprise wins, red carpet tumbles, and a ‘Batman’ reunion: The most talked-about moments of the 2024 Academy Awards

The 96th Annual Academy Awards aired this Sunday on ABC, and all of Hollywood’s biggest stars were on hand to celebrate a historic year in cinema. From an incredible red carpet to a hectic but entertaining show, there was no shortage of big moments and hilarious reactions from fans online.
For instance—before the show even got started properly—Vanessa Hudgens revealed she’s expecting her first child:
And Liza Koshy fell upon her arrival to the red carpet—which would 100% be me if I attended:
As things got rolling, the biggest and brightest stars walked the carpet in their best looks:
And—more specifically—the cast of Godzilla Minus One showed up in style:
(The! Heels!!!)
Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the official show an hour earlier than usual—at 7pm ET instead of 8pm ET—with the usual monologue fare, though some viewers found his monologue a touch boring:
But the monologue did let us know that Messi the dog was present at the ceremony, despite all of the drama surrounding the pup’s attendance at the recent Oscars luncheon:
Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling presented an award together and put all of that nasty “Barbenheimer” competition behind them (or did they?!):
And Billie Eilish performed “What was I made for?” from the Barbie soundtrack to an emotional crowd, who gave her a standing ovation:
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito reunited to present an award and to antagonize Batman (Michael Keaton):
The team for Godzilla Minus One won for Best Visual Effects, and took some fun props up on-stage with them:
John Cena was a hesitant streaker, who ended up quite exposed on-stage after a bit gone wrong:
Zendaya presented alone because, well…she’s Zendaya. Like, how does one improve upon perfection? You don’t:
The Boy and the Heron took home the trophy for Best Animated Feature, but legend Hayao Miyazaki wasn’t present to accept the award:
And similarly, Wes Anderson won his first Oscar (for Best Live Action Short), but wasn’t present to accept it:
Ryan Gosling performed “I’m Just Ken” with surprise special guest, Slash of Guns N’ Roses fame:
And there was even a brief reunion between Ryan and his multi-time costar, Emma Stone, during the performance:
Then John Mulaney stole the show for a bit while presenting the award for Best Sound, before going on a rant about Field of Dreams:
And finally, there were the last (and biggest) awards of the night, with Cillian Murphy taking home the Oscar for Best Actor:
And the Oppenheimer wins kept coming when Christopher Nolan won for Best Director:
Emma Stone mixed things up when she took home the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in Poor Things, which was easily the biggest upset of the night:
And last but not least, Best Picture went to Oppenheimer—which was (accidentally) presented in the funniest way possible by a “give absolutely no f**ks” Al Pacino:
And that’s everything you missed if you didn’t get a chance to catch the 2024 Academy Awards!
In conclusion: