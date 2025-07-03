It’s a plot twist that nobody saw coming: Jake Paul, the content-creator-turned-boxer, can now fight for a world title as part of the Cruiserweight division.

When Paul started boxing in 2018, no one thought he would end up going this far.

Jake Paul’s boxing journey

Back then, Jake Paul was known solely for being a YouTuber and for being embroiled in several controversies, including accusations of racism, public nuisance lawsuits, and allegations of “scamming” his fans. He was also known as the brother of Logan Paul — who, as we well know, is pretty controversial himself.

So, when he first stepped into that ring, nobody took him seriously. He participated in numerous exhibition matches with people outside of the boxing world, like YouTubers, retired fighters, and basketball players.

Yet, up until his 2023 fight with Tommy Fury, Paul had never lost a match before.

How is his boxing going now?

Since then, he has continued to fight and, most recently, won via unanimous decision in a bout against former middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr.

Following this, the World Boxing Association has now ranked Paul as the fourteenth best Cruiserweight in the world. This means he can now fight for a world title.

To qualify for a WBA ranking, the fighter must meet certain conditions. They need to have competed at least once within the 12-month period they are rated by the WBA, be within six pounds of the desired weight, be ranked in the top fifteen, and have beaten another top 15 fighter within an 18-month period of them being ranked.

Social media reacts

However, despite the stringent conditions needed for a WBA ranking, X users remained sceptical of Paul. “When is he going to have a real fight?” one asked.

“Who did he pay off to get this?” another quipped. While a third joked that “bro retired from fighting grandpas.”

Elsewhere, in an X post of his own, Paul said, “I’ve worked hard to get here, but there is nothing to celebrate. Long road ahead, and I’m more committed to it every single day. I may veer off the path now and again, but being a world champion is my desired ultimate destination.”

