“This heat got everybody stripping”: Man shocked at how the “M’s” in his M&Ms melted off during a heat wave

Summer heatwaves have a way of messing with everything—from car parts to candy coatings.

In the latest viral clip to come out of the last week of June heat, TikTok user Matt Bray (@mattbray37) showed off what happened to his M&Ms after they spent a little too much time in the sun.

In the video, which has pulled in over 2.5 million views, Bray pans the camera over his sundae to reveal the aftermath: melted M&Ms floating in melted ice cream, completely stripped of their signature letters.

Instead of colorful candy-coated chocolates, viewers are met with a swirl of colors and tiny white “m”s just bobbing on the surface.

“The Ms came off of the M&Ms,” he says in the clip. “It’s hot.”

Yes, the summer heat is doing numbers on everyday objects

This isn’t the first time the heat’s taken things a step too far.

In the South, one driver shared how her car’s tail lights literally melted off. Another TikToker opened their Vaseline jar only to find it had fully liquified by itself. And in Australia, one man showed that yes—you really can fry an egg on the sidewalk.

Add Bray’s sundae to the list of things that didn’t stand a chance against the summer sun.

Here’s how to keep your food safe as temps keep climbing

As record temperatures continue to hit parts of the U.S.—with cities like Providence, Kennedy Airport, and Manchester clocking in at over 100°F in late June—it’s probably time to think about food safety too.

Experts suggest a few basics:

Keep both canned and fresh food in a cool, dry spot away from sunlight.

Make sure your fridge stays around 37°F (3°C).

Defrost food in the fridge or microwave—not on the counter.

Never leave leftovers or groceries in a hot car.

Put leftovers in the fridge right after they stop steaming, and eat them within 2–3 days.

And maybe, just maybe, don’t let your M&M sundaes linger too long in the sun before eating.

The internet reacts: ‘This heat got everybody stripping’

Under Bray’s video, it’s clear from the comment section that viewers were thoroughly entertained.

While some marveled at the heat-induced science experiment, most just found the visual hilarious.

“This heat got everybody stripping,” one person joked.

“Ice cream really said ‘mmmmm,’” another said.

“So they’re just sitting in your milkshake like ‘&,’” a third wrote.

Surprisingly, a lot of users were stuck on Bray’s voice, saying he sounded exactly like Hank Hill from King of the Hill. One person even chimed in with, “Dammit Bobby,” referencing Hank’s famous catchphrase to his son in the show.

