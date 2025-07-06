Teen survives lightning strike inside her house—after making this mistake

A 19-year-old managed to experience a jolt of lightning inside the safety of her home while using her phone during a storm. Lisa Henderson of Russellville, Alabama, says that she was on the device while it was charging via an electrical outlet on Sunday. Then the bolt of lightning hit her house.

She also proved that lightning can hit the same place, or at least the same person, twice.

Struck by lightning indoors

According to local outlet WHNT News 19, Henderson was on Instagram as her phone charged when the strike hit.

“I heard the lightning strike, and then I heard a loud pop, and all I heard was ringing in my ear,” she told them.

“I felt like stinging and stuff from my fingers to here,” she added, pointing to her right shoulder, “feels like I stuck a fork in a light socket, after that I couldn’t comprehend things, and I started crying for 5 minutes.”

Her fiancé called 911, and Henderson had a hard time giving paramedics basic information about herself. She has only fragmented memories of the ambulance ride, but recalls having difficultly with her name and age.

The hospital released her on Monday, telling her that she was lucky the electricity didn’t reach her heart.

“Luckily, I thought to throw my phone,” she said. “If I would’ve kept it, I could’ve been electrocuted even more than I was.”

The jury’s out on whether Henderson is lucky or not. The chances that lightning will strike any individual person are about one in 1.6 million, but she says it happened to her as a child, as well.

“Now my b*tch a** is on news stations”

Henderson had a sense of humor about the incident, texting electric puns to her family to break the news.

“Hey, if you want to know how my day went, it was a shocking experience,” she wrote them.

Meanwhile, on her TikTok account (@lisa.henderson46), she posted a photo of herself in the hospital. The caption reads, “yeah, I got electrocuted and now my b*tch a** is on news stations.”

Over on X, people are learning an important lesson—put down your plugged-in electronics when there’s lightning outside. One user, @ExecutiveJoker, even claimed to have experienced something similar.

“I recently was shocked by lightning as well…” they said.

“I kid you not… I was sitting at my desk and as it struck outside my house. I felt the jolt through my keyboard into my right index finger.”

Others are taking notes without the personal zap to the hand.

“Good lesson … put the damn phone down during lightning,” wrote @SuzieCanuck.

