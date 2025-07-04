For obvious reasons, I can’t imagine any British people being excited for the Fourth of July. However, British couple James and Siana are here to break the mold.

Featured Video

British couple explores Walmart for July 4th

The pair, who post under the handle @jamesandsiana1, have a loyal following of 66,400. On their account, they share their adventures in the US as they try to fulfill their ambition to visit all of the US states.

Their latest video showed them excitedly preparing for the Fourth of July in the most patriotic place in the country: Walmart.

Advertisement

Throughout the clip, which was just over a minute long, James and Siana filmed themselves getting immersed in various Fourth of July merchandise.

The first item was a sleeveless t-shirt emblazoned with the phrase, “USA: Home of the red, white, and blue.” The second was a pair of American Flag shorts, which James tried on and tested with various lunging and jogging poses.

Unsurprisingly, the next items were also American flag-inspired: there was a flag on the t-shirt, a red, white, and blue bandana, and packs of actual American flags. Then, there was a flag-themed, Jojo Siwa-like hair bow, and American flag earrings.

Advertisement

At the video’s end, Siana declared that they had completed a “successful trip to Walmart,” with James adding that “we got everything we need and more.”

“We’re so excited for the Fourth of July, honestly,” Siana concluded. “I think we’re the most excited British couple to ever experience the Fourth of July before, right?”

Social media reacts to these Brits in Walmart

James and Siana aren’t the only Brits to have sampled Walmart’s extensive product range. However, not all of them were happy. British TikToker @swoop1983 went viral after expressing his shock over Walmart’s bacon, which appears to have 99% fat and 1% meat.

Advertisement

He warned British viewers to “look away” as he showed the Great Value bacon to the camera. “Now, if you are British, please stitch this video making some British bacon so everyone can see what actual bacon is supposed to look like,” he adds.

As for the Americans in the comments, they unanimously had love for the TikTok. “Seeing the USA through your eyes makes me appreciate what we take for granted. Thank you both,” says one person.

“I voted to make you full citizens. You love our country more than a lot of Americans do,” quipped another. A third agreed, adding, “I think as an American, we are officially keeping you both!”

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.