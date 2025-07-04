“Customers like these ruin our income”: Woman brags about $50 in free DoorDash credits, sparks debate among dashers



A woman says she scored a $50 DoorDash credit—but not in a way most would call honest.

Keke (@twinzmomma2) admitted in a video that she lied to DoorDash about a missing order. Despite receiving her food, she allegedly told customer service it never arrived, and was rewarded with a $50 credit for her “troubles.”

“Don’t you just love when DoorDash gives you a credit?” she says in the clip.

Keke didn’t say what she ordered or whether there were actual issues with the delivery. But she made it clear she had no regrets, bragging, “I’m about to order me some dinner.” Then she encouraged viewers to try the so-called “hack” for themselves.

“When y’all order a big [expletive] order on DoorDash, baby, get your [expletive] money back,” she said. “I’m about to order something right now.”

There’s just one problem: Fraud like this directly hurts delivery drivers, who can be penalized or lose tips when customers falsely report missing food. And commenters were quick to call her out.

As of Tuesday, Keke’s clip had more than 1,200 views—and not much sympathy.

How does this behavior affect drivers?

While Keke’s video didn’t rack up massive views on TikTok, it quickly made its way to the r/DoorDashDrivers subreddit, where delivery workers weren’t amused. One self-identified driver titled their post bluntly: “Customers like these ruin our income.”

They argued that users like Keke should be reported, writing, “We need to bring awareness to protect us.”

Some commenters even tried to identify Keke’s location to alert DoorDash customer service. Others jumped in to explain how scams like this directly impact drivers’ livelihoods.

“My sister had lost her Dasher job to someone just like this lady,” one Reddit user shared. “I have cameras all over the place now. When I deliver to a non-tipper with a ‘leave at door’ order, I film myself dropping and walking away.”

Another added simply: “You are screwing over the driver. Not cool. I hope DD [catches] you.”

How does DoorDash’s pricing work?

DoorDash charges customers a mix of fees: a delivery fee, a service fee, and sometimes a small order or promotional fee. Restaurants, meanwhile, pay DoorDash a commission on each order, usually between 15% and 30%.

Drivers (or Dashers) earn a base pay per order, plus 100% of customer tips. Base pay typically ranges from $2 to $10, depending on distance, time, and other factors.

Do false reports affect drivers?

Importantly, DoorDash says that false reports from customers—such as claiming food never arrived—do not affect driver pay.

“Violations will not impact earnings in any way,” the company states on its website.

Even if a customer receives a refund, the driver still gets paid. According to anecdotes from Dashers online, DoorDash or the restaurant usually eats the cost, not the driver. However, if a Dasher is at fault—say, delivering to the wrong address—they may get hit with a “contract violation,” which can hurt their standing.

“It sucks to get the wrong delivery, but mistakes happen,” one driver shared in the r/doordash_drivers subreddit. “Yes, they would still be paid.”

Still, even when drivers aren’t penalized financially, false reports are frustrating and demoralizing. One Dasher, a single mom who had just moved cross-country, said it best:

“If you are that person, or know someone who is, just keep in mind that Dashers are real people with the same real-life worries that you have,” she wrote. “You expect honesty from us. We should be able to expect the same from you.”

How do orders that weren’t delivered impact users?

Fortunately, per DoorDash, a “never delivered” complaint won’t affect a driver’s ratings, Top Dasher status, eligibility for high-value orders, or access to app features. In many cases, customers like Keke may just be a headache, not a real threat.

Even so, some Dashers say they’ve lost income over these kinds of lies.

“Dang, I lost my only income by people doing this,” one commenter under Keke’s post wrote. “Hard times because of that.”

“Wild, cause the Dasher gets in trouble,” another adds. “Smh.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Keke via a TikTok comment and to DoorDash through email.

