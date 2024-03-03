‘You want 64 cents?’: Customer says Wendy’s worker shamed her for wanting her change back

An entitled Wendy’s employee tried taking a customer’s change after purchasing a meal from the popular burger chain, and then went on to shame her for requesting 64 cents.

That’s what Emily Haswell (@myemtv) said happened to her during a recent venture through a Wendy’s drive-thru. She posted about her experience in a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 68,000 views as of Sunday, and it didn’t take long for others to turn the comments section into a debate on tipping culture in the U.S.

“Y’all today I was picking up lunch at Wendy’s, the only fast food restaurant that inexplicably sells baked potatoes and I looked in my wallet to pay and I realized I had cash, which is amazing cause then it’s like lunch is free, right?” she says.

Haswell says her lunch was “six something,” and that she handed the cashier $7. However, when the worker handed her the food, she says he just bid her a good day.

“And I worked up all my courage and I said, ‘Oh, I think you forgot my change,'” Haswell recounts. “Tell me why this man looked me dead in my face and went: ‘You want 64 cents?'”

She widens her eyes at this point in the video, saying, “Yeah, I want my 64 cents, I’m not asking you to dig in your own pocket for 64 cents but…unless the price went up, during this transaction, yeah I’d like my 64 cents,” she says.

Haswell continues, “We’re in a recession, I got a 2-year-old at home, p*sses like diapers don’t cost money. Do I want my 64 cents? Anyway I got home and he only gave me 55 cents back,” she says at the end of the clip.

Viewers sided with the TikToker, with one person arguing that the request for change, or willingness to forgive it, does not go both ways. “He’d want the 64 cents if you only handed him $6.00,” they wrote.

Another commenter spoke to this same phenomenon, sharing a villain origin story that seems to have shaped the way they view fast food chains forever.

“One time I didn’t realize I was 1 cent short when paying at McDonald’s & I didn’t have it & they wouldn’t give me my food so yeah I’m taking ever cent I’m owed from now on!” they said.

Another pointed out that Wendy’s isn’t necessarily the kind of eating establishment that attracts high rollers.

“No one eats at Wendy’s that doesn’t want 64¢ this is not a steakhouse sir,” they wrote.

Another commenter replied that there are plenty of uses for the 64 cents so looking down upon one’s request to have their change back is pretty foolish. “That is 2 Aldi quarters, SIR,” they said.

Someone else said that the coins they accumulate add up, sharing, “I rolled all my car change and it was $57! yes I want my change!”

“IN THIS ECONOMY? Yes sir.” another replied.

Another viewer said they too have come across fast-food employees who expect to be tipped by customers.

“Same thing happened to me I asked for my change which was 80 something cents and he said oh I thought you were leaving a tip…in the drive through??” they wrote.

This comment speaks to an oft-recurring phenomenon popping up on social media, especially in the food service industry. Many believe that, before the advent of iPad-style POS systems, they weren’t “pressured” to leave gratuities.

Instances where other TikTokers have declared how “tipping culture has gone too far” are rife with salient examples: One woman was asked if she wanted to add a tip after placing her own order at a Shake Shack automated kiosk.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wendy’s and Haswell via email for further comment.