“This is so sad”: Walmart is officially locking up socks now

Shoppers across the U.S. are growing increasingly frustrated as more items in grocery and department stores are being locked behind glass or secured with anti-theft devices.

Even though there’s little concrete evidence that shoplifting is on the rise, that hasn’t stopped retailers from rolling out stricter security protocols.

For example, a woman recently said she orders razors from Walmart and got them delivered still inside the anti-theft casing. Another shopper filmed a CVS aisle where Fruit Loops were locked up. One person even pointed out that Walmart had put steaks in a cage.

Now, it looks like even socks have entered the list.

Walmart has started locking up socks

In a recent TikTok video, creator @ladyluckk shared her recent shopping experience inside a Walmart.

What caught her attention wasn’t electronics or high-end goods—it was a wall of socks, sealed behind a locked glass case.

“Welcome to Walmart,” she says in the clip, shaking the door handle with visible confusion. “You can’t even get socks.”

She then points out the obvious inconvenience of having to flag someone down just to access an item that used to be thrown into carts without a second thought.

“I’m not kidding… This is so sad. Wow.”

In the comments, users called out what they felt was a growing absurdity in retail practices.

“Why don’t they just lock the front door,” one person joked.

Another asked, “What on earth?”

Some suggested the location might have something to do with it.

“Why does this shock anybody? NYC is a cesspool,” one commenter claimed.

